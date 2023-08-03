Bellevue Mayor Kathryn Goldman sent a letter of resignation to the Bellevue City Council on today, Aug. 3, citing a family illness as the reason.
“It is with a heavy heart that I must step away from public service and resign as mayor of Bellevue, effective August 15,” Goldman wrote. “This was not an easy decision for me to make, but due to an illness in my family, it’s the right decision. Having worked closely with the council over the last 20 months, I know they will work together in the best interest of the city and its residents moving forward.”
Goldman helped pass the city’s first local-option tax and dedicated the funds to street maintenance and repair and plowing and received a county grant for $50,000 for a water study, which helped the city obtain a $3.3 million grant and another $6.6 million loan from Idaho Department of Environmental Quality for the water system.
Under Goldman’s tenure, the city also hired private contractors in the water, streets, sewer and administrative departments, and hired a code enforcement officer.
With two major annexations on the horizon, the city is facing a budget deficit that could limit city services next year. City Council Chair Doug Brown said he was surprised by the announcement, but that her decision is “understandable.”
“She has been under a tremendous amount of pressure and working full-time also,” Brown said. “When it's family, that trumps everything else."
A joint statement issued by the Bellevue City Council states: "We wish the mayor well in her future endeavors. She has served the citizens of Bellevue for many years in different public roles: on the P&Z Commission, a council member, council president, and mayor. She was dedicated to the city and we appreciate all that she has done.
"As part of a transition plan, in the next two weeks the council will select a mayor that can run in the fall election. Council will make sure there is a seamless transition in the weeks ahead."
