Kathryn Goldman

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Bellevue Mayor Kathryn Goldman sent a letter of resignation to the Bellevue City Council on today, Aug. 3, citing a family illness as the reason.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must step away from public service and resign as mayor of Bellevue, effective August 15,” Goldman wrote. “This was not an easy decision for me to make, but due to an illness in my family, it’s the right decision. Having worked closely with the council over the last 20 months, I know they will work together in the best interest of the city and its residents moving forward.”

Goldman helped pass the city’s first local-option tax and dedicated the funds to street maintenance and repair and plowing and received a county grant for $50,000 for a water study, which helped the city obtain a $3.3 million grant and another $6.6 million loan from Idaho Department of Environmental Quality for the water system.

