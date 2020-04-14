The Bellevue City Council voted unanimously Monday to extend until April 20 an isolation order that mimics Blaine County’s and bans construction projects and travel out of the city for nonessential services and maintains a requirement that anybody coming into the town from out of state self-isolate for 14 days.
Burns took issue with a decision made by Sun Valley Mayor Peter Hendricks to let that city’s order, based also on Blaine County’s, expire on Monday.
“The mayor of Sun Valley late Sunday unilaterally decided to not extend the moratorium,” Burns said. “I disagree completely with his decision to not follow the advice of the medical professionals.”
Hendricks likened his city to “a canary in the coal mine” that would test freer movements and partial opening of construction sites to see if they bring increased virus transmission.
But Burns said Hendricks’ decision could pose a threat to Bellevue residents, who would likely be working with people from outside Blaine County.
“We are the community where the workers live after going up to Sun Valley job sites every day,” Burns said. “We’ll only know if in seven to 14 days we see a spike in positive cases, whether the correct decision was made in Sun Valley relative to our citizens.”
In the beginning this went completely unchecked thru the valley, the numbers spiked because nobody knew what was happening. Put some rules on the construction workers, they all have eye pro, face masks, gloves, ear pro. They are aware of normal construction hazards. Start with small numbers of workers
Am I missing something here??? I'm pretty sure ZERO Sun Valley residents are construction workers, are not these workers violating their cities and towns stay at home order? Should the SVPD not be insuring that the workers are residents of Sun Valley and if not ask them to leave or self quarantine for 14 days prior to being allowed to work??
The SV mayor only sees SV, and his rich soon-to-be residents bending his ear about their 2nd or 3rd home construction. He can't even imagine the travel of those workers through the lesser south valley, and what their impact might be to those residents. Ned has already stumbled on Strahorn, but he got this right.
Put the local construction workers back to work, stop the out of town construction workers, how many jobs are going in SV ?
Thank you mr. Burns thank you for taking the conservative views and supporting the entire Valley and listening to the medical professionals sincerely.
Thank you, Mayor Hendricks - I think you made the right decision.
Thank you Mayor Burns and council for caring about the people in your community! Construction brings in workers from counties all around us and poses a threat to us and them. The reason we were hit so hard in the first place is because of people coming here from other places. We dont need to repay the favor to our neighbors.
What I don't understand is why is the construction industry being singled out as dangerous for spreading the virus? We just went to Atkinsons in Ketchum where very few employees are practicing social distancing, the checkers either are not wearing masks or have them down by their necks and are in constant chatter amongst themselves. Whereas, we walked by a construction site in SV this morning where there were three construction workers, all wearing masks and gloves and nowhere near each other. It seems to me the construction workers were much safer than any of us who enter a grocery store or pharmacy.
Which is more essential - access to food or construction? I think that is the basic calculation. Im with Mayor Ned on this. Without synchronization across connected communities, we will just drag this out.
You need money to buy food!!
I am not challenging essential versus non-essential. What I am bring up is that those who are essential workers are doing a poor job of containing the virus through their actions, they are free to go about their business because its deemed essential, furthering the potential spread of the virus while those that are being very careful cannot work. Seems odd to me.
Thank You . A mayor who is for the people ! I feel sorry for Sun Valley and their Mayor who has no regard or compassion for people !
