20-12-02 Bellevue Marshall New Mynde Heil 6 Roland.jpg (copy)

Mynde Heil, photographed here in 2020, retired from the Bellevue Marshal’s Office in late June.

 Express file photo by Roland Lane

Bellevue Marshal Mynde Heil retired last week, ending a career that started in 2001.

“She was a valuable asset to our team as chief marshal and we will miss her,” said Mayor Kathryn Goldman.

The city has hired former Assistant Marshal Kirtus Gaston as its new chief marshal.

Kirtus Gaston

tevans@mtexpress.com

Load comments