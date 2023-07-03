Bellevue Marshal Mynde Heil retired last week, ending a career that started in 2001.
“She was a valuable asset to our team as chief marshal and we will miss her,” said Mayor Kathryn Goldman.
The city has hired former Assistant Marshal Kirtus Gaston as its new chief marshal.
Heil, 55, studied to become a dental hygienist before considering a job in law enforcement while living in Twin Falls. At the time she had a five-year-old son.
“I realized that with dental hygiene I would be doing the same thing every day,” Heil said in 2021. “I knew that I wanted something that was more mentally and physically demanding. I was always wondering why things happen. The investigative part of life has always intrigued me.”
Heil applied for a law enforcement job in 2001 and after ten weeks graduated from the Peace Officer Standards Training Academy in Meridian. There, she learned a number of skills, including arrest techniques, weapons training, driving techniques and how to deal with domestic violence situations and crowd control.
“Pretty much the gamut of everything you would encounter on the job,” Heil said.
The course was followed by 14 weeks of on-the-job training with the Twin Falls Police Department. She then worked her way up in the ranks to earn an advanced certification in 2010. By then she had a second son and made plans to leave the police force.
“I tried the stay-at-home mom thing and it didn’t work for me,” Heil said. “I was eager to get back into law enforcement. It has been a challenge at times to balance work life and home life, but I have a lot of family around to support me.”
Goldman said Gaston has worked with Marshal Heil to build Bellevue’s Marshal Department into a “highly effective team.”
“He has shown exceptional leadership as a member of the City’s core team of professional staff by providing consistent service to the community, fostering teamwork and upholding Bellevue’s ordinances in a professional and kind manner,” Goldman said. “I have complete faith in his abilities to execute the responsibilities as the City’s Chief Marshal.” ￼
