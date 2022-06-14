Following a successful vote on the May ballot to implement the city’s first local-option tax, Bellevue hotels, motels and short-term rental properties of 30 days or fewer will begin facing a 3% tax that will be paid to the city.
The Bellevue City Council passed a new ordinance Monday authorizing collection of the new tax, or LOT, and waived the second and third readings of the new law to put it into effect sooner.
Bellevue voters approved the LOT to raise money specifically for “street repair, maintenance, equipment, and improvements, including snow plowing.”
The LOT ordinance that was passed on Monday states that Bellevue “... has a significant dependence upon visitors and travelers passing through or staying in the city of Bellevue” and that the city “derives the major portion of its economic well-being from business catering to recreational needs and meeting needs of people traveling to the city for an extended period of time.”
A strong majority of voters turned out in support for the new tax: 286, compared to 70 votes cast against it.
In addition to the Silver Creek Hotel and High Country Motel, a search yesterday of Airbnb rentals in Bellevue yielded six properties ranging in price from $75 to $318 per night.
Last month, City Council Chair Doug Brown said the tax would bring in about $82,000 per year for city streets.
