When Bellevue Library Director Kristin Gearhart went to the July 31 Bellevue City Council meeting, she expected a routine set of questions about her specific budget as one of the city’s department heads.
But when City Councilman Doug Brown asked Interim City Treasurer Jasmine Griffin whether the library’s approximate $72,000 in funding could be applied toward a different department, Gearhart was floored.
Flushed with adrenaline, she said she got up to get a drink of water and nearly lost her balance.
“When I hear that funding could be cut—that people aren’t seeing the library as essential. It is really, really infuriating,” Gearhart said. “It came out of left field.”
The city of Bellevue is facing a $463,000 deficit for fiscal year 2024.
During that meeting, several councilmembers spoke in support of the library, but Gearhart still heard from some that the door was open for future potential cuts. And losing the library, she said, should never be on the table or even up for discussion.
On Thursday, Bellevue Mayor Kathryn Goldman said, “I envision that, based on the discussion at the last meeting, the Council supports funding the library for this fiscal year. Most appreciate how important it is for the community and families in the community.”
Having served as the library director for 10 years, Gearhart has learned to operate on a bare bones budget. She is the only employee, with her salary making up about $40,000 of the operating budget.
“One thing is for certain,” Goldman said, “cutting library funding will not solve the general fund problem. We have not raised revenues in years and years, and the city now needs to take steps to do that to protect the current level of service.”
About nine years ago, the library reduced hours down to four days a week, though for a while Gearhart worked for free for a half day on Fridays because she felt so bad about cutting back. She used to have a co-director, and now has just one regular volunteer during the school year to assist.
Gearhart is well versed in grant applications and soliciting donations. With the affiliated Friends of the Bellevue Library 501©(3) nonprofit, Gearhart has another avenue to access funds and build partnerships.
Through a capital campaign launched in 2015 to expand the library, in addition to private donors, the Wood River Women’s Foundation contributed $25,000.
Gearhart was able to get five new computers through a grant from the Idaho Commission of Libraries.
She partners with the Hailey Public Library and the Community Library in Ketchum, as well as The Hunger Coalition, The Space, the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children.
The programming the library offers —such as story hours that include free books for kids, afternoon science projects for middle school kids, and learning kits for at-home educators – is all funded through outside sources, and most of it is provided in Spanish as well as English.
Helping parents and educators foster language skills from birth is a mission Gearhart said she views as critical in providing the literacy “building block” that can affect the entire trajectory of young lives.
The library is also a haven – a safe space – for kids after school or in the summer “who have no where else to go.” In a town without other community spaces for youth, “This is the last stop on the tracks for those kids.”
The library, which also has free snacks, puzzle days, a Lego table and a foosball table, is a place where kids “know me,” she said, and “feel loved.”
In the days following the July 31 meeting, Gearhart said a few councilmembers reached out, giving her “some confidence that this year’s budget would be safe, but not enough to let me think I was out of the woods.”
Knowing the city’s budget challenges, Gearhart knows she will be busy writing grants over the next year, something she is accustomed to doing and has no problem doing. She said she just needs some notice.
“I can work magic on a small budget here,” she said. But, if faced with “keeping the lights on,” she needs time to plan for grant writing and other efforts to seek funding.
Still, questioning the importance of the library in the community put Gearhart on the defense.
The library is “utilized immensely in this community,” she said. “I always have people in the library.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, she got a grant to improve the library’s wireless internet signal, making it accessible 24 hours for patrons from outside the library.
Just the other day, Gearhart described helping a woman in her 90s order vacuum bags online, after the woman was unable to order them through a call center in Asia.
There are many people in the community without a computer or access to the internet who regularly utilize the library, she said.
And then there are the books, for which Gearhart cannot understate the value. “Books are an escape,” she said. There is also the component of providing “free information for all.”
Gearhart, who knows nearly every patron by name in addition to their likes and dislikes, described an older regular user who loves crime mysteries, but after about three in a row, recently asked for a recommendation for something lighter. Also knowing her collection inside and out, Gearhart easily gave a recommendation for a novel about a quilting society, successfully helping the avid reader transition from “murder to quilting.”
Gearhart said the Bellevue library also gets people coming from Richfield to Fairfield to utilize the resources, as well as Gannet and Carey.
“I just can’t believe in this day and age people think that libraries don’t matter,” she said. “We are so much more than just books.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In