Bellevue City Signs
Express photo by Roland Lane

When Bellevue Library Director Kristin Gearhart went to the July 31 Bellevue City Council meeting, she expected a routine set of questions about her specific budget as one of the city’s department heads.

But when City Councilman Doug Brown asked Interim City Treasurer Jasmine Griffin whether the library’s approximate $72,000 in funding could be applied toward a different department, Gearhart was floored.

Flushed with adrenaline, she said she got up to get a drink of water and nearly lost her balance.

Librarian Kristin Gearhart (copy)

Librarian Kristin Gearhart welcomes patrons into the Bellevue Public Library.

kari@mtexpress.com

Load comments