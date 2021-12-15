The Bellevue City Council on Monday passed a resolution calling on marshals and other city employees to refrain from using taxpayer-funded staff time to police immigration status unless it is necessary to investigate criminal activity.
“This policy is important because it lets people know that they can feel safe calling law enforcement for whatever issue they may need without fear over their immigration status,” Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns said in an interview.
The move follows passage of the same resolution in Hailey a year ago and in Ketchum last week. The goal of such “Safe Communities Resolutions” is to build trust between the city’s immigrant community and law enforcement, thereby increasing the community’s ability to fight crime and put people at ease.
Burns said that the Bellevue Marshal’s Office brought the resolution forward after working with community partners to ensure that all members of the community would be unafraid to reach out to law enforcement agencies in times of need.
“For too long we have heard reports of domestic violence going unreported because of fear of deportation, which is completely unacceptable,” Burns said.
Under the resolution, the city will treat any state-issued identification card or photo ID issued by a person’s nation of origin—such as a driver’s license, passport or consular identification card—as adequate proof of identity no less valid than a driver’s license issued by the state of Idaho. That provision does not apply to traffic laws, which require drivers to possess a valid driver’s license.
According to public comments during on Monday’s meeting, children as well as parents suffer from the uncertainties surrounding immigration status enforcement. Deb Van Law, a kindergarten teacher at Alturas Elementary, said some of her students live in fear of their parents being deported. She said they sometimes eat “meager lunches” because the family is afraid to fill out the forms for free and reduced lunch costs.
Law said the dire circumstances of some immigrant families are exacerbated by “skyrocketing” food prices and an “impossible” housing market.
The Safe Communities Coalition, a local immigrant-rights group, helped form the resolution, which states that enforcing federal immigration law is the duty of the federal government, not the city, and that using local tax dollars to conduct immigration investigations amounts to unnecessary spending.
“The Marshal’s Office is in full support,” said Bellevue Assistant Marshal Kurt Gaston. “This puts on paper how we have been conducting business, and how every [law enforcement] agency should be conducting business.”
Numerous people spoke in support of the resolution, which is not enforceable as a law, but provides a stated guideline that defines the priorities of city leaders with regard to enforcing federal immigration law.
The resolution cannot bar any city police officer or staff member from transferring 911 calls to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Dispatch Center or “performing any action that is required by federal or state statute, local law, or court decision or order.”
Some discussion ensued as to how the resolution could conflict with federal immigration law, which deems residents “illegal aliens” if they’re undocumented and have not followed the proper channels for legal residency and/or citizenship.
Councilwoman Jennifer Rangel acknowledged the potential for conflict, yet said she “fully supported” the resolution.
City Councilman Chris Johnson said he supported the intent of the resolution to create a safer environment but had issues with how it could put the city out of compliance with federal policy. He cast the lone vote against the resolution.
“We cannot and must not cherry-pick federal laws,” Johnson said. “We have to support the U.S. Constitution.”
City Councilman Greg Cappel said Johnson had a good point, but that the city should move forward with the resolution due to circumstances that have arisen since the implementation of federal immigration law.
“The Constitution was drafted at a different time,” Cappel said, “under a different socio-economic climate.” ￼