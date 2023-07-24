The Bellevue City Council and mayor will hold a budget hearing today, July 24, at 5:30 p.m. to approve a preliminary budget for 2024. The hearing will be focused on water and sewer fees, as well as capital projects.
Last week, Mayor Kathryn Goldman stressed the need to come up with “revenue enhancing” options to offset an expected $463,000 general fund deficit next year, and an even larger deficit in 2025. The general fund pays for the city's day-to-day operations.
The council has discussed the possibility of raising the city’s local-option tax, raising a 20-year bond for operational and capital expenses, and tightening city budgets across the board.
