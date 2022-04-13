After years of wrangling over who gets to annex the 212-acre eastern portion of the Flying Hat Ranch, the cities of Hailey and Bellevue are ready to work together in a deal that would split the land and keep both cities happy.
The Oppenheimer Development Corp., a potential developer of the ranch, has managed to find common ground between the two cities, with help from the Blaine County Recreation District.
Flying Hat Ranch includes open land on both sides of state Highway 75 between Hailey and Bellevue, in unincorporated Blaine County.
A letter of intent that outlines the cities’ and BCRD’s common interests was approved unanimously by the Bellevue City Council on Monday evening. The proposed collaboration would begin with the city of Bellevue relinquishing control of some of the area-of-city-impact zone between the two cities that it won after heated negotiations with Hailey under the authority of Blaine County last year.
An area of city impact designates land that can be annexed into a city.
“This is a great first step forward toward working with all who are involved,” Bellevue City Councilman Shaun Mahoney said.
Councilwomen Jennifer Rangel and Robin Leahy agreed.
“This collaboration is outstanding,” Rangel said.
Community Development Director Diane Shay, who has been working confidentially with Oppenheimer Development for the last six months, said the goal would be to renegotiate the area-of-city-impact agreement and map to allow Hailey to annex a portion to the north, while keeping a portion along the north end of Bellevue for development opportunities within its boundaries.
Shay said the BCRD would have planning dibs over land between the two annexations, which would be kept as open space or sports fields, a goal both cities share in order to keep a buffer zone between the two municipalities.
“Of concern to both the city [of Bellevue] and Oppenheimer development team is the city’s current ability to adequately provide wastewater services,” Shay wrote in a memo issued to the Bellevue City Council on Monday.
In recent months, the city has been working to determine how many homes and businesses can be accommodated with current sewer lines and services. Uncertainties remain.
Shay wrote that she had spoken with the Oppenheimer group about “a variety of development options” and their “desire to build a large number of workforce housing units.”
City Council President Doug Brown, who was hawkish in the fight with Hailey over the areas of city impact, said he now understands the importance of working together.
“I was in favor of our drive to capture the entire area,” Brown said.
But in light of the city’s “failures” with regard to developing adequate sewer capacity, he said a collaboration would be best.
“We really don’t deserve the whole ACI we now have,” Brown said.
Although no zoning priorities have been disclosed by the cities or Oppenheimer, Brown said he would like to see light-industrial zoning be a significant part of the plan for Bellevue’s southern portion of the ranch, to provide workers a place to store vehicles and equipment.
“We are a blue-collar town,” Brown said. “So, let’s fight for that zoning for our citizens.”
