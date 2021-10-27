The city of Bellevue is on the verge of making sweeping changes to city laws that would allow for a proliferation of new apartment buildings on Main Street between Cedar and Chestnut streets—the entire length of Bellevue’s original townsite—with units as small as 350 square feet in size.
City leaders also seem close to passing city code changes that would increase allowable building sizes from 28,000 to 36,000 square feet without a conditional use permit and open up all original townsite residential zones for the construction of duplexes on 3,000 square foot lots.
The stated goal of these proposals is to create housing for locals, but the approach isn’t without pushback. The Bellevue City Council reviewed the proposed changes on Monday, each of which had been approved in similar form by the Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission in recent months. The presentation this week uncovered sharp differences among the councilmembers over changes that could shape the city for many years to come.
The council will wait a month before putting the measures to a vote, though, as members court public input on the proposals—and iron-out differences among themselves.
“This is a lot all at once,” City Council Chairwoman Kathryn Goldman said. “I need time to digest the scope of this, and we owe it to people to allow for more public input.”
“I don’t believe for one second that Bellevue has to make up for the short housing supply in the service sector in the valley,” City Councilman Greg Cappel said. “Why on earth would do we want Albertsons-size buildings popping up everywhere they can?” (Albertsons in Hailey is about 36,000 square feet in size.)
Cappel said the proposals would jeopardize the “small mountain town feeling” of the city espoused in its comprehensive plan and lay bare the city to the “predatory” commercial interests.
City Councilman Chris Johnson said he would support commercial buildings in excess of 36,000 square feet under the right conditions, such as a Smith Optics office.
City Councilman Doug Brown said he would support all of the proposed changes.
“If you don’t put more homes on the square footage you have, you can’t do anything about housing,” Brown said.
Mayor Ned Burns said he has been working with Community Development Director Diane Shay for quite some time bring about the changes, which would include removing a requirement that duplex buildings only be built by affordable-housing agencies, which Burns said was “discriminatory.”
Cappel disagreed.
“That’s not discriminatory, that’s providing an opportunity,” Cappel said. Such agencies have the ability to restrict local housing projects from becoming short-term vacation rentals, as the ARCH Community Housing Trust has done in Hailey on River and Main streets. The city itself has no means of restricting the new developments from use for Airbnb-type short-term rentals
“To just build a bunch of tiny apartments without anyway to regulate them into staying in the long-term housing market will do nothing to help the local housing crisis or to keep residents in Bellevue or our economy robust,” wrote Chantrelle subdivision resident Evan Lister Stelma, who worked on a revision of the city’s comprehensive plan years ago in anticipation of an annexation of the Eccles Flying Hat Ranch south of town, which never materialized.
“To take all that has been achieved with consensus and community input and now throw the protections out, does not make a bit of sense at all,” Stelma said.
Architect Jolyon Sawrey said he favored expanding the proposed Residential Overlay District map to include a parcel of property at the south end of town, where he hopes to build residential units.
“I am 100% in favor of everything Diane Shay is suggesting,” Sawrey said. “I’m at a stage where I want to grow, and I need employees.”
Shay said the staff proposed changes to create an overlay district in the downtown core came about because the mayor’s request to create a high-density zoning district was not feasible.
“We simply don’t have the land for that,” Shay said.
The proposals considered Monday, and likely to proceed to a vote, include the removal of a large-scale development review process required for buildings over 28,000 square feet. Shay said the process was “cumbersome” and “extremely onerous” to developers. The process would require large-scale projects to undergo a community public process, which Shay said discouraged two developers from coming to Bellevue.
Shay would not disclose who the developers were.
“I am not at liberty to say,” she said Monday.
After much discussion and debate, Burns directed staff to write a clearer map of the residential overlay district for review during a continued public hearing on Nov. 8, along with expansion of the map to include properties on Main Street south of Chestnut Street.
The council and mayor agreed to support a standard conditional use permit for buildings over 36,000 square feet, but will wait until Nov. 22 to vote on a written ordinance change.
City Councilman Shaun Mahoney said the city’s rewrite of its comprehensive plan and other changes in response to possible big-box stores 13 years ago under a proposed Eccles annexation was unwarranted.
“It was just fear-mongering,” he said.
In other Bellevue news, the City Council:
• Approved a $3,000 contract with Galena Engineering for Chestnut Well for chlorination engineering, $3,216 in expenses for radios, $5,639 in turn-out gear and additional maintenances expenses for the Fire Department.
• Approved additional items for its Wastewater Planning Study with a grant application package, which will cost the city about $5,000.
• Approved a $109,460 expense for 50 Zeeweed 500d membranes, $26,580 for OBIC liners for four lift stations, and a $6,867 skylight repair, all for the sewer treatment facility.
• Approved a semi-annual payment on a DEQ Loan of $205,200, leaving a loan balance of $3,180,145.89 for the sewer plant.
