Bellevue leaders review collective water restrictions

The Bellevue Mayor and City Council reviewed on Monday a letter from the Galena Ground Water District that contained three points of agreement with regard to restricting water consumption among its membership, as part of the Big Wood River Ground Water Management Plan.
The letter came in the midst of a “severe” drought that is expected to bring only 30% of normal spring runoff this year, according to the Idaho Department of Water Resources.
The district and management plan were established to organize water users, irrigators and municipalities in the Wood River Valley in the face of water curtailments called for by senior water-rights holders to the south. The district spans a vast area from north of Ketchum to south of Bellevue.
The terms were laid out in a letter from the Galena district on April 5. They are agreed-upon measures meant to ensure that curtailments do not occur.
Bellevue and others in the district have agreed to: not irrigate before May 1 or after Sept. 15; to collectively fallow (not farm) at least 200 acres and increase that acreage to 500 acres by 2024; and to purchase 1,500 acre-feet of storage water to partially mitigate for water use. The cost of that water will be a minimum of $90,000 per year.
“Unfortunately, the water outlook for this year is presenting itself as more dire than the 2021 irrigation season, when massive curtailments were issued by the Idaho Department of Water Resources,” the letter states. “The curtailment order last year impacted 19 members of the GGWD and, although the water shut-off only lasted about one week, it acutely illustrated the commitment and power of IDWR to take any and all actions in order to preserve this resource for all documented users.”
Bellevue Mayor Kathryn Goldman took the opportunity Monday to review the city’s watering restrictions, which allow for landscape watering only every other day, based on street addresses, and preferably not too much.
“Water is a precious and finite resource,” Goldman said. “Becoming more water-conscious is something the city will have to do over time.”
The City Council agreed to insert into water bills details on optimal watering techniques and regulations. ￼
