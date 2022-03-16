The Bellevue City Council voted unanimously on Monday to advance a May ballot initiative that could bring the first local-option tax (LOT) to the city.
Otherwise known as a “tourism tax,” the LOT would assess a 3% tax on hotel and motel rooms, as well as on short-term rentals of 30 days or less.
In a related move, Bellevue also passed a resolution on Monday designating the city as a “resort city”—essentially, a declaration that that the city relies on tourism dollars. Under Idaho law, only small resort cities are eligible to collect local-option taxes.
Bellevue Mayor Kathryn Goldman said the tax would bring in needed revenue to address urgent repairs to city streets. The tax burden would come “entirely from tourists,” she said.
According to the approved ballot language, the funding would be used only for “street repair, maintenance, equipment, and improvements, including snow plowing.”
The pass, the LOT will need at least 60% voter approval. The question will come before voters on the May 17 election ballot. It would last five years.
The decision comes following a recent debate among city councilmembers over whether to include a tax on restaurant food and drink, which has been included in LOTs in Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley.
“Some of the other cities have gone wild and crazy with things [LOTs], but not in the beginning,” said City Councilman Doug Brown.
In fact, LOTs can be adjusted, with a 60% vote, to include taxes on other sectors, including rental cars and other tourism related sales.
Ketchum’s LOT includes a tax on retail merchandise and building materials. Sun Valley’s LOT does, too, in addition to 4% charges for hotel rooms, short-term rentals and liquor sold by the drink.
City Councilman Greg Cappel, who had previously argued in favor of a tax on restaurants, said Monday that the approved plan represents a good compromise.
“I think this is a proposition that the public will find easy to follow,” Cappel said.
Goldman said the final decision will be up to voters.
“It’s the citizens who would make this happen at the ballot box.” ￼
