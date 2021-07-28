The Bellevue City Council continued its discussion with residents and developers on Monday about revisions to the city’s annexation procedures and requirements proposed by city staff.
Although the public hearing has been continued until later this month, the City Council has already instructed staff to eliminate language in the new code that would require specific infrastructure and layout details about proposed new developments before they are brought into the city limits.
The new procedures include Planning and Zoning Commission oversight of zoning designations, a process for determining a fee structure by resolution, noticing requirements and a long list of submittal requirements.
City Councilman Chris Johnson said he supported a “streamlined” process that would give the city an advantage over other cities—presumably Hailey—that would be vying for annexation of undeveloped lands in Blaine County.
“We need to get them in and annex them,” Johnson said.
More than 200 acres of the Eccles family’s Flying Hat Ranch between Hailey and Bellevue is targeted for annexation into Bellevue. The council and developer Jeff Pfaeffle mentioned the possibility of annexing Harry Rinker’s large property south of Bellevue into town, too.
“This is a great and necessary thing,” Pfaeffle said of the proposed new procedures. “A developer needs to understand their expenses.”
Pfaeffle added that a developer should not have to provide specifics on a development because the “pretty pictures” in the designs might not be appropriate for the city’s needs years after the annexation.
City Councilman Doug Brown agreed, saying the city should avoid requiring “excessive and unnecessary planning” in the process.
Bellevue resident Tom Blanchard, a former county commissioner, said he thought the city should include a formula to ensure that developers participate in the city’s capital plan and buy into city assets.
“They should participate in that level of service adjustment,” Blanchard said. “And we should have some idea how a development is going to go. I am nervous about giving them a blank slate without guidance from the community.”
City Attorney Rick Allington pointed out that annexation would eventually come under the guidance of the P&Z Commission, school district, Fish and Game Department and other agencies.
City Council Chair Kathryn Goldman advised including the city clerk/treasurer in annexation discussions because “there would be no one better equipped to understand the city’s bottom line with regard to annexations” and “protect the citizens and taxpayers of Bellevue.”
Shay and Allington suggested removing “cumbersome” language in the proposed new code’s submittal requirements that would require a developer to provide specifics on the number and sizes of lots, length and locations of water and sewer lines and sidewalks, streets, and alleys, as well as a schematic design of the entire project with proposed uses, housing densities, streets, easements and the proposed locations of parks and open spaces.
Shay said that language would be comparable to the details provided in a preliminary plat, a procedure required for approval of new subdivisions.
The City Council agreed to make these changes, which will be up for review at a continued public hearing on Aug. 23.
