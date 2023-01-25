The city of Bellevue has struggled for years with code violations that officials say have cluttered up city rights-of-way and led to what many residents consider a blow to property values.
In an effort to stem abuses, the Bellevue City Council on Monday took the first steps towards drafting a new ordinance that would allow the city to issue fines for violations, rather than pursue misdemeanor criminal penalties.
Mayor Kathryn Goldman said that the timing would be good to institute the new protocol, now that the city has a code enforcement officer.
“It allows us to provide a fine, but not criminalize people,” she said.
Troy Butzlaff is a city contractor and former administrator for the town of Victor, Idaho. In Victor, he said, the same change to city law was effective.
“Administrative citations do change attitudes and behaviors,” he said.
Code violations exist for pushing snow into streets and sidewalks, having dogs at large and creating a nuisance by piling refuse, among many others.
Butzlaff said a warning is typically issued for a violation, followed by a fine if the resident remains out of compliance.
The draft code change presented Monday includes a fine of $100 for a first offense. The fine would then rise to $200 and $300 for second and third offenses, respectively, if the problem is not addressed.
“The main point is to get the word out,” said City Council Chair Doug Brown. “I just wonder if the fines are high enough to change behavior.”
Butzlaff said the city would typically keep all the revenue from the fines.
City Attorney Rick Allington said the change would make it “easier for the city to make its case” in the event of an alleged violation, and empower city staff to write citations and assess fines.
The city council will review a draft ordinance change during a public hearing at a date to be announced.
Bellevue news:• The City Council voted to increase a contract with Pappa Pumping and Land Development for on-call snow-plowing from $50,000 to $80,000. On Monday, Goldman praised the company’s work for the city during a “big snow year.” ￼
