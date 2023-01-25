Bellevue, winter

Winter storms are building up snowpacks along Bellevue streets, narrowing the road for traffic.

 Express file photo by Roland Lane

The city of Bellevue has struggled for years with code violations that officials say have cluttered up city rights-of-way and led to what many residents consider a blow to property values.

In an effort to stem abuses, the Bellevue City Council on Monday took the first steps towards drafting a new ordinance that would allow the city to issue fines for violations, rather than pursue misdemeanor criminal penalties.

Mayor Kathryn Goldman said that the timing would be good to institute the new protocol, now that the city has a code enforcement officer.

