The Bellevue Mayor and City Council will conduct a strategic planning retreat on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn & Suites on North Main Street in Hailey.

The purpose of the retreat is to develop a mission and vision statement for the city and develop a strategic plan that sets a vision for the community, guides the work of the council, and provides direction to city leadership and staff.

“This is an opportunity to decide what the city should pursue,” said Kathryn Goldman.

