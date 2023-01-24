The Bellevue Mayor and City Council will conduct a strategic planning retreat on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn & Suites on North Main Street in Hailey.
The purpose of the retreat is to develop a mission and vision statement for the city and develop a strategic plan that sets a vision for the community, guides the work of the council, and provides direction to city leadership and staff.
“This is an opportunity to decide what the city should pursue,” said Kathryn Goldman.
The meeting is open to the public, but there will be no public comment period.
The city of Bellevue is on the cusp of the largest potential growth seen in generations, with annexations possible that could bring hundreds of acres—and new homes—to the town.
With city streets in poor repair and staffing shortages limiting capacity, the city council has contracted out for many services. The council has approved major commercial developments recently on Main Street and made changes to city code that accommodate higher density and larger buildings.
The retreat is designed to provide city staff with guidance for evaluating, updating and reporting progress on the strategic plan and its top priorities.
Key questions in the retreat agenda include:
• What thoughts or guidance do elected officials want to share with staff regarding a process to consider updates and changes to the plan as new opportunities arise or if conditions change?
• How often would officials like staff to report progress, and in what format?
• Should the city schedule quarterly work sessions with the City Council to review the strategic plan, receive updates from staff and make changes as needed?
The envisioned outcome is to “determine how to maintain the strategic plan as a living, actionable document,” according to city officials. The retreat is expected to result in a first draft of the strategic plan, which will be presented for review by the community. No final decisions on municipal government actions will be made during the retreat.
“No votes will be taken,” said Goldman.
Any resulting decisions will be made throughout the year by the city council, she said. ￼
