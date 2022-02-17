Bellevue might become the latest city in Blaine County to establish a local option tax, otherwise known as a tourist tax.
Available to “resort cities” in Idaho, LOTs tack on additional taxes to rental car, alcohol, room rentals and other transactions. They provide funding for many city services, including transportation, recreation, capital improvements and emergency services.
Ketchum, Sun Valley and Hailey, all have them. Since Hailey’s inception of its LOT in 2006, the city has collected approximately $6 million in additional revenue.
Now Bellevue leaders are considering how to get started, primarily targeting hotel rooms and short-term rentals as a source of revenue.
“The LOT would have the ability to address a number of necessities,” Mayor Kathryn Goldman said during a Bellevue City Council meeting Monday. City Attorney Rick Allington said the requirement as a “resort city” under 10,000 in population could be easily met.
“In reality, it’s hard to separate Bellevue’s economy from the cities to the north,” Allington said. “It’s not a hard stretch to consider Bellevue a 'resort city.'”
City Clerk/Treasurer Marian Edwards compiled a list of businesses of all kinds in Bellevue while researching the topic. Based on the discussion Monday, the city’s nine businesses that sell alcohol by the glass may not be taxed significantly under a LOT.
The three hotels and eight short-term rentals are more likely to see a tax hike, which would be passed on to consumers., she said.
“I don’t want to see this [LOT] add a tax on residents who want to go out and have a drink and a meal,” City Councilman Chris Johnson said.
“I agree,” City Councilman Greg Cappel said.
Edwards said the City Council would have to approve details of a proposed LOT by March 18 for posting on the May ballot, including information on what would be taxed and for what the LOT funds would be used for. The approval would require 60% of voters.
The discussion ended with a commitment to gather more information about what other cities in the valley are doing with their LOTs before Bellevue leaders consider moving ahead with one of their own.
“That way we can pick and choose what would be best for Bellevue,” said City Council Chair Doug Brown in an interview. ￼
