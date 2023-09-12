With the candidate filing period closed, several Bellevue residents have stepped forward to challenge incumbents in the upcoming city election on Nov. 7.
Mayor Chris Johnson is facing challenger Suzanne Wrede for a two-year term. Johnson, a two-term city councilman, was elected by a City Council vote on Aug. 28 to replace former Mayor Kathryn Goldman, who resigned from office in August.
Incumbent City Councilmembers Christina Giordani and Shaun Mahoney will run to hold their seats against former Bellevue Community Development Director Diane Shay, former Bellevue Public Works Director Frank S. Suwanrit, and Kendy Walker. The three candidates that receive the most votes will win two-year terms.
Also, incumbent City Councilmembers John Carreiro and Robin Leahy will run to keep their seats against challenger Jessica Obenauf. The two candidates with the most votes from this race will win one-year terms.
For further coverage of the election and candidate backgrounds, stay tuned to the Mountain Express.
In other Bellevue news
l Bellevue Marshal Kirtus Gaston was appointed to an ad hoc personnel committee to determine staff compensation. He will serve alongside Mayor Chris Johnson and City Councilwoman Christine Giordani.
l Shelley Shoemaker was appointed to the position of city treasurer.
l Sarah Burke, Keley Frint and Claire Johnson were appointed to the Bellevue Library board.
l Sewer connection fees were waived for a city-owned ARCH housing project at 380 Melrose Street.
l Alpine Tree Service will receive $4,365 to remove trees along public alleys. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In