With the candidate filing period closed, several Bellevue residents have stepped forward to challenge incumbents in the upcoming city election on Nov. 7.

Mayor Chris Johnson is facing challenger Suzanne Wrede for a two-year term. Johnson, a two-term city councilman, was elected by a City Council vote on Aug. 28 to replace former Mayor Kathryn Goldman, who resigned from office in August.

Incumbent City Councilmembers Christina Giordani and Shaun Mahoney will run to hold their seats against former Bellevue Community Development Director Diane Shay, former Bellevue Public Works Director Frank S. Suwanrit, and Kendy Walker. The three candidates that receive the most votes will win two-year terms.

tevans@mtexpress.com

Load comments