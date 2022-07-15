Budget hearings began on Monday in Bellevue, with elected officials calling for increased pay and increased funding for the high cost of fuel and infrastructure materials, as well as funding to hire a new city code enforcement officer.
Last year, the city budget was $5,319,393, a 53% increase over fiscal 2021. This year’s budget is likely to increase even more and will accommodate new local option tax revenue for streets beginning on Wednesday.
“City departments have their wish lists, but it is up to the council to make the hard decisions about what gets funded,” said City Council Chair Doug Brown in an interview.
City Councilman Chris Johnson called for an increase in pay for council members from $50 to $250 per month and that the mayor’s salary be increased from $200 to $1,000 per month.
“We are way underpaid,” Johnson said. “This [increase] would bring more interest in filling these positions.”
Brown said the key to Bellevue’s success could be in offering more income for the mayor’s position. Bellevue has no city administrator, which leaves Mayor Kathryn Goldman with more work to do than peers in other jurisdictions. He also called for increased wages for community development, water and wastewater department staffers to guarantee personnel retention in the tight job market.
“If these people are lost, it will cost us more going forward,” Brown said.
Goldman recommended an across-the-board 5% cost of living increase for city workers.
City Attorney Rick Allington requested a bump in his wage from $120 to $150 per hour.
Marshal Mynde Heil requested funding for a new 30-hour per week position to help log evidence and handle other duties, as well as funding for an AR-15 rifle and other weapons.
Johnson also called for a doubling of fuel funding and maintenance and repairs funding, based on what he described as a rapid increase in costs for materials such as piping, valves and brass parts. He also recommended taking another look at a line item for water meter installation in light of increasing labor and materials costs.
“It’s been three or four years since we started that project,” Johnson said.
Brown said it would be important to come up with an allocation plan for outsourcing work on city streets using the new LOT revenue.
“We’re going to have more money and need a plan for allocating it because citizens are going to have expectations, and they should,” Brown said.
Mayor Kathryn Goldman said she would also like to see a plan for using LOT funds for snowplowing.
“That’s so people don’t end up calling City Hall when they are stuck in the snow and trying to get to work,” Goldman said.
Johnson also recommended funding a new code enforcement officer to get old cars and junk cleaned up, keeping “random dogs” under control and making sure other ordinances are enforced.
“We need someone to go door to door,” Johnson said. “People say ‘we just do what we want, this is the wild West.’ But every house in town, including mine, is in violation of something.”
City Councilwoman Jennifer Rangel suggested that the code enforcement officer be bilingual, to which Johnson advised providing a “language bonus” for staffers who can speak English and Spanish.
“This would acknowledge their contribution to the community,” Johnson said.
The public budget hearings will continue at a special meeting on Wednesday, July 20 at 5:30 p.m. ￼
