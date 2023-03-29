Bellevue Flying Hat Ranch

The expansive Flying Hat Ranch property between Bellevue and Hailey is being eyed for annexation and development.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Bellevue City Council on Monday explored some options for requiring affordable and workforce housing within new developments, including rezones and annexations.

A draft ordinance designed to do that raised fears among the council members that developers would walk away rather than build projects in compliance with the new law.

“This would be a simple change [to city code], but would be big in what it’s doing,” said consultant Lance Evans, who presented the draft ordinance. “It’s a good starting point.”

