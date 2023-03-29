The Bellevue City Council on Monday explored some options for requiring affordable and workforce housing within new developments, including rezones and annexations.
A draft ordinance designed to do that raised fears among the council members that developers would walk away rather than build projects in compliance with the new law.
“This would be a simple change [to city code], but would be big in what it’s doing,” said consultant Lance Evans, who presented the draft ordinance. “It’s a good starting point.”
The proposal would add a layer of deed restriction requirements for rental and for-sale housing units to development agreements for new annexations, and for any other rezones that would increase housing density above existing allowances.
Developers would have to build “workforce housing” (for people working in Blaine County) on 50% of the increased density or build 25% of the increased density as “affordable units” (for those earning 80% or less of area median income) or provide in-lieu payments to the Blaine County Housing Authority.
The proposed amendment would change annexation submittal requirements and procedures. When doing an annexation, a developer would have to provide an affordable-housing plan, Evans said.
The proposal comes at a time when Bellevue is facing two potentially transformative annexations that could bring hundreds of new homes north and south of town, at Flying Hat Ranch East north of town and at Gannett Ranch to the south.
“In looking at the needs and the growth [projections], if we don’t get enough affordable units now, we will be in trouble in the future,” Evans said.
Council Chair Doug Brown said he was wary of the proposal. He said poor zoning and bad decisions of past city governments that failed to provide affordable housing should not be a reason to penalize developers now.
Brown indicated that the 50% and 25% requirements were too restrictive and not economically feasible.
“Do you really think a developer would have a chance to make money on that?” he said.
Mayor Kathryn Goldman said it would be worth exploring the option of having developers provide land in lieu of donations to the Blaine County Housing Authority, since organizations like the ARCH Community Housing Trust have been successful at developing affordable housing once land is available.
The Oppenheimer Development group is expected to request an annexation of Flying Hat Ranch into the cities of Bellevue and Hailey in the near future. One component of the proposed 227-acre development would be a 13-acre sports facility.
City Councilwoman Robin Leahy asked what the benefits would be for the city to have another park.
City Attorney Rick Allington said that once zoning is determined for an annexation by the Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission, the City Council would enter into a development agreement with the developer. He suggested that densities for housing could be negotiated on a case-by-case basis for individual developments.
“They [the developers] don’t have a right to be annexed,” Allington said.
Evans said that would be more challenging than having a blanket provision “with a number attached to it.”
City Councilwoman Christina Giordani was hopeful that a new law requiring affordable and workforce housing would be met favorably by developers.
“The tide is changing,” Giordani said. “We are seeing developers who want to build affordable housing.”
Goldman said she would work with Evans to research whether the proposed affordable- and workforce-housing requirements are too restrictive for developers.
- The City Council voted to extend the city’s agreement with BDE Water Professionals for water system operations and maintenance, increasing the original amount of $39,000 to an amount not to exceed $117,000, expiring Sept. 23.
- The council voted to adopt the Blaine County All-Hazard Mitigation Plan, with minor editorial changes. The plan sets out a process for collaboration among local jurisdictions in the event of natural disasters such as wildfires and floods.
- The council voted to establish an ad-hoc committee to review a compensation study and make proposed changes to the city’s personnel policies and procedures manual. The study reviewed compensation of similar employees elsewhere in response to concerns by city officials that employees are leaving due to inadequate pay.
- The council voted to authorize the execution and delivery of a governmental equipment lease-purchase of a 2023 938M wheel loader for a lease term of seven years at $30,382 per year. ￼
Gotta love the venerable Bellevue City Leaders/Braintrust. They never met a Ketchum/Hailey ordinance they didn't Love.
They can't fix Streets or maintain a Water Wupply, but they can tax the heck out of builders, bending facts by saying it is what builders want, just as the economy turns south.
Hey geniuses: Ever heard of leapfrog development? 'bout to happen right over Bellevue.
Fix the streets. Fix the water/Sewer. Cut unnecessary funding and serve your CURRENT citizens!
Many of us in Ketchum feel the same. Tourism is the tail that wags the local dog. It supports the economy but it has big social costs. As far as I can tell, the only City Council that seems focused on quality of life for its residents is Sun Valley. The rest are tools of the industry.
