The working-class town of Bellevue is known for its festive Labor Day parade, live music and craft fair. The event usually attracts thousands of visitors.
That is sure to change this Labor Day as city leaders question the wisdom of holding any kind of celebration in the face of rising numbers of COVID-19 in the region.
“I don’t see any value in it in light of news that our feeder markets are hot spots,” City Councilman Doug Brown said during a public hearing Monday on plans for the holiday.
Councilman Chris Johnson expressed concern over planning a celebration in light of recently reinstituted COVID restrictions in Boise that have prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people.
“I’m not in favor of it [Labor Day celebration] either,” City Councilman Greg Cappel said.
A special meeting was scheduled for Wednesday, July 15, at 10 a.m. by council Chairwoman Kathryn Goldman after Blaine County commissioners Angenie McCleary and Jacob Greenberg spoke during the meeting Monday. They urged city leaders to pass a face mask order to keep regulations consistent throughout the Wood River Valley.
“We are entering into really serious times and this is the time to take action,” McCleary said.
Greenberg said recent spikes in coronavirus cases in neighboring Twin Falls and in Cassia and Minidoka counties have raised concern in Blaine County, which until recently had brought the virus transmission under control.
“I strongly support making the wearing of masks an order and not just a resolution,” Greenberg said.
McCleary said that based on recent meetings she had attended with health officials, she thought about five nonresidents had tested positive for the virus in Blaine County within the past two weeks. She said more data on nonresident coronavirus cases would be forthcoming.
Bellevue City Councilman Shaun Mahoney suggested that Labor Day could be an occasion for a “mini-event” that could be “drive-through” for safety.
The City Council agreed to hold out for a possible celebration until Aug. 10 when a public hearing will be held to consider planning.
“We can make a hard decision at that time,” Mayor Ned Burns said.
The county is encouraging people to get sick by allowing a humongous public event like this with no one wearing a mask outside they will guarantee the spread of the virus even more especially for people out of state Who will test positive here but the test results will be against the out of stators county out of state
