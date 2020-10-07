The city of Bellevue has launched an online survey to find out what residents would like to see developed at Bellevue Memorial Park. Options include more barbecue facilities, basketball courts or a skate park.
According to a press release sent by the city, Memorial Park is one of the cornerstones of the community and the Parks Committee is interested in making some improvements.
“The Bellevue Parks Committee would like to learn more about how our community uses the park and what changes they would like to see,” it states.
The park is currently used by people for a variety of activities, including basketball, playground, picnics and gatherings, such as Bellevue’s Labor Day Celebration. The survey asks whether more trees and lawns should be planted, or fewer.
The city’s comprehensive plan identifies the park for a future town square site, but no details have been established.
“Therefore what kind of changes should be made to support that vision [of a town square] while maintaining the current vitality?” the press release asks.
The survey can be accessed from the city’s website homepage at bellevueidaho.us.
For questions, contact Bellevue Planning Associate Ashley Dyer at 208-788-2128, ext. 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In