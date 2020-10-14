Animals and human beings are interacting in Blaine County like never before, often with drastic consequences. With that in mind, the city of Bellevue voted Monday to join other cities in the Wood River Valley, as well as Blaine County, in the Wood River Valley Wildlife Smart Communities Coalition.
The goal of the grassroots coalition is to head off human-wildlife encounters that can be hazardous to both.
“It’s important that we keep our wildlife wild,” said Idaho Fish and Game Department Communications Manager Terry Thompson at a virtual Bellevue City Council meeting Monday.
Thompson said the coalition was formed last winter to address multiple mountain lion attacks on pets and livestock. The attacks were part of an overall trend that has brought a growing human population into closer contact with an abundance of wild animals in Blaine County. He said in recent years elk have been poisoned and died after eating toxic landscaping or have fallen through ice and drowned in manmade ponds. Coyotes have attacked dogs and dogs have chased wild animals through the hills.
Black bears in west Ketchum seem attuned to trash day, arriving at dumpsters on the right day of the week for an easy meal, residents have reported.
Thompson said there have been 90 sightings of mountain lions since 2019, with many reports due to the increased use of video cameras on doors. He said several dogs and a horse have been killed in recent months, leading to the authorized killing of two mountain lions by the Fish and Game Department.
“Mountain lion sightings seem to be occurring more now during daylight hours when they typically wouldn’t be seen,” Thompson said. He said a “resident population” of mountain lions is a natural result of permanent deer and elk herds in the valley.
Although wildlife officials have hazed mountain lions and bears to chase them away from town, Thompson said two bears had to be killed recently after becoming habituated to eating garbage. Using bear-proof trash cans and not putting out trash the night before pickup could help the situation.
“As our Fish and Game officer Lee Garwood said, it’s easier to change human behavior than it is to change animal behavior,” Thompson said.
Thompson said the coalition has secured a grant to develop a website that will post “best practices” for dealing with area wildlife on a “species by species basis.”
“We also have been talking about having a wildlife ambassador identified, one who could go door to door to let people know if an animal is in the neighborhood, and to take precautions,” Thompson said. “We encourage people to carry bear spray (a chemical deterrent) when out recreating.”
Bellevue City Councilwoman Tammy Davis suggested making all of the coalition’s outreach materials bilingual to accommodate the Hispanic population.
City Councilman Chris Johnson suggested that the Fish and Game Department could allow hunters to “take a few more cougars.” He said a certain amount of human-wildlife encounters should be expected.
“We are in their area so we have to expect a certain amount of interaction with them,” Johnson said.
Thompson said additional grant funding is being located for the coalition’s outreach programs.
“You will be hearing from us in the next few months,” he said.
In other Bellevue news
Tom Blanchard was reappointed to the Mountain Rides Transportation Authority Board for a three-year term.
The council adopted a Blaine County Mutual Assistance Agreement for firefighting and emergency response, which includes all municipalities in Blaine County for a five-year period.
The city entered into a contract with Mountain Humane for impounds and other services on a case-by-case cost basis.
The council authorized the purchase of an Idaho Transportation Department surplus 1999 Mack Truck for the Public Works Department, for $9,000.
The council authorized spending $2,228.93 for repairs to a roller compactor that will be used to repair and maintain city streets.
You can’t move into a forest not expect wildlife to eat low lying fruit(pets) if you call Idaho fish and game they will euthanize all wildlife if they are called to deal with them. The trap and kill or just kill on site if you want to live with nature then you can’t kill nature , If you’re so worried about mountain lions and bears going to trash then maybe you should move to California or some city were that is not a issue, humans forget we moved into their lands ,not they came to ours....
