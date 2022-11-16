Bellevue joins area of city impact renegotiation with Blaine County

A new plan would split the land between Hailey’s and Bellevue’s areas of city impact.

The Bellevue City Council voted unanimously Monday to enter into an area of city impact boundary renegotiation with Blaine County to equally split the portion of Flying Hat Ranch on the east side of Highway 75 between Bellevue and Hailey.

The negotiation could lay out new area of city impact, or ACI, boundaries between the two cities, earmarking land for possible future annexation into each. Hailey and Blaine County are already reviewing the renegotiation process, according to a memo from Bellevue city staff.

The negotiation calls for identification of potential trade areas, geographic factors and areas expected to be annexed by each city. There is a 45-day schedule for the cities to come up with these details.

