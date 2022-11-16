The Bellevue City Council voted unanimously Monday to enter into an area of city impact boundary renegotiation with Blaine County to equally split the portion of Flying Hat Ranch on the east side of Highway 75 between Bellevue and Hailey.
The negotiation could lay out new area of city impact, or ACI, boundaries between the two cities, earmarking land for possible future annexation into each. Hailey and Blaine County are already reviewing the renegotiation process, according to a memo from Bellevue city staff.
The negotiation calls for identification of potential trade areas, geographic factors and areas expected to be annexed by each city. There is a 45-day schedule for the cities to come up with these details.
Over the years, Bellevue has been in heated negotiations with Hailey over who would have rights to annex what portions of the 230-acre property now known as Flying Hat Ranch East. An annexation request in 2014 by the Eccles family would have brought the entire parcel into Bellevue. Since that time, Flying Hat Ranch East has been purchased by the Boise-based Oppenheimer Development Corporation. The Company worked with leaders from both cities and the Blaine County Recreation District to develop plans for the property that would satisfy both cities.
In October, the Oppenheimer group penciled an ACI line down the middle of the property. The developers were previously hesitant to draw that line because they questioned Bellevue’s ability to provide wastewater services.
“We are moving forward with the proposed ACI line based upon the city of Bellevue’s representation that it will have adequate municipal facilities, including sewer and water service, and other resources available to serve the project at such time,” wrote Jeremy Malone, vice president of Oppenheimer Development Corp.
In August, a consultant for the city stated that Bellevue had sewer capacity for 250 additional homes.
David Patrie, an unrelated consultant for the city of Bellevue, said the goal of the ACI negotiation is to include a green space boundary between the two cities and split the land area 50-50 for equal annexation opportunities.
“But that could change at the P&Z Commission level,” Patrie said.
City Councilman Shaun Mahoney praised the city’s path forward on Monday.
“This is a good opportunity to learn to work together and live with one another,” Mahoney said.
No timeline has been stated for an annexation request by Oppenheimer for adding Flying Hat Ranch property into the city of Bellevue. ￼
