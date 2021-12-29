The city of Bellevue is advising residents to boil water for all uses after crews experienced a drop in water pressure while attempting to repair a leaking line downtown Wednesday evening.
The loss of pressure "could allow contamination to enter the distribution system," the city said in a Facebook post. "As a result, there is an increased chance that the drinking water may contain disease-causing organisms."
Under the advisory, the city urges residents to use bottled water or water boiled for one minute and let cool for everything--including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, preparing food and washing dishes--until further notice.
The city expects to fix the problem within five days, or by Monday, Jan. 3, according to the post.
The notice came after city staff worked to repair a broken line at the intersection of North Sixth and Ash Streets. Earlier in the evening, crews shut off water to parts of the city in a planned, temporary maneuver to fix the problematic pipe.
