Street Sign (no caption)
Express photo by Roland Lane

The Bellevue City Council approved on Monday a resolution to provide an incentive plan for new and existing employees that could boost their salaries by as much as 10%.

The new program, as outlined in a city memo, would reward employees who “take the initiative to increase their job skills by gaining job-related knowledge, behaviors, and personal and professional skills to significantly enhance their value to their department and the city.”

The incentives would be allowed at the discretion of department heads or the mayor.

tevans@mtexpress.com

Load comments