The Bellevue City Council approved on Monday a resolution to provide an incentive plan for new and existing employees that could boost their salaries by as much as 10%.
The new program, as outlined in a city memo, would reward employees who “take the initiative to increase their job skills by gaining job-related knowledge, behaviors, and personal and professional skills to significantly enhance their value to their department and the city.”
Mayor Katherine Goldman said the idea, called the Certification Incentive Pay Policy, came about during a recent committee meeting held to explore salary and compensation targets for city staff.
“This is one of the things we wanted to move forward with right away to attract public works operators,” Goldman said.
Bellevue has been understaffed in various departments and recently lost a key staffer who had been serving as city clerk and treasurer. That position, which was split into two positions, has not been filled.
Additionally, several positions in the public works, streets and community development departments have been contracted to companies based out of town. This staff shortage comes at a time when the city is entertaining the possibility of major annexations and expansions to the north and south.
The Certification Incentive Pay Policy will reward any full-time employee who obtains a professional license or certification issued by either the state of Idaho or a nationally recognized professional organization that administers a nationwide competency examination recognized by the city as a “standard of excellence” and “professional competency.”
They would be eligible for a 5% incentive added to the employee’s gross monthly salary. The maximum incentive an employee can earn under this policy is 10%. For example, if an employee has a Road Scholar Certificate (for streets department) and possesses a commercial driver’s license they would be eligible for up to a 10% increase in their gross monthly salary.
Opportunities would be available for the Marshal’s Office, Community Development, Streets and Public Works departments.
In related Bellevue news, the City Council considered a contract on Monday with Operations Management Consulting Services of Eagle, Idaho, to provide standby operations support for the city’s water system, for a $500 per month retainer fee. Back-up operators would be paid $80 per hour if they are needed, or $150 per emergency situation with a 2-hour minimum.
The city currently contracts with BDE Water Professionals to operate the city’s water system. If the city’s contractor needed to take time off or was unavailable due to other commitments, the city has no backup provider to operate the water system, states a city memo.
“Having a backup operator is considered a best practice and will ensure that the city’s water system remains operational,” the memo states.
Bellevue Wastewater Division Manager Bryson Ellsworth said the backup plan would have helped him when he recently was called upon to spend more time than usual on a sewer issue.
“At one point I was super-overwhelmed with what was going on with the sewer system and thought I’d have to step back from the water services side,” Ellsworth said.
City Councilman Chris Johnson advised the City Council to hold off on signing the contract until he has time to see if someone local can be found to supply the backup services.
Consideration of the contract was continued until July 10.
