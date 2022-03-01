Shaun Mahoney and Greg Cappel

Bellevue City Councilman Shaun Mahoney, left, went head-to-head with Councilman Greg Cappel, right, in an sharp debate over how to apply a proposed new local-option tax in Bellevue.

 Courtesy photos

A plan to create a new local-option tax in Bellevue was put on the back-burner Monday after an acrimonious debate over how to apply the tax to alcoholic beverages at restaurants.

A local-option tax, or LOT, in Bellevue is widely regarded as a way for the city to cover mounting infrastructure costs, including the redevelopment of city streets. Theoretically, a LOT would mostly impact out-of-town visitors, which is why they are commonly known as “tourism taxes.” Under Idaho code, “resort cities” can ask voters to approve such taxes to help offset the burden to city services of hosting guests.

Throughout the valley, LOTs are used to pay for a variety of purposes, including economic development, law enforcement, public transportation, trails and recreation. Bellevue City Council has been studying options for taxing various commercial activities under existing LOTs in Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley in preparation for creating a similar revenue source in Bellevue.

To pass a LOT, at least 60% of voters would have to turn out in favor of it, which is why city councilmembers have been guessing at public sentiment over what to tax, and how much.

On Monday, City Council President Doug Brown headed up a presentation that showed how the city could bring in more than $87,000 per year from a 3% tax on hotel rooms.

“This is what the rest of the valley is doing,” Brown said. “I would think that they [hotels] would pass this cost on to their customers.”

The subject of taxing alcohol sales at restaurants, including beer and wine, was hotly debated. Sun Valley charges a 4% LOT on drinks. Ketchum charges 3%. Hailey charges 2%.

City Councilman Shaun Mahoney, who owns Mahoney’s Bar & Grill on Main Street, said in some instances his food costs have more than doubled during the pandemic. Adding new costs for his customers would be a big problem, he said.

“Do I want to charge twenty dollars for a hamburger? It’s desperate out there,” Mahoney said. “A 1% tax on drinks is OK but I am not doing 2%.”

City Councilman Greg Cappel responded, saying “consumer spending is off the charts,” and that a small increase in costs would be a “consumer burden.”

Mahoney said with obvious emotion that his customers are primarily “working class” and that he is unwilling to risk raising his prices.

“This would be coming out of my pocket!” Mahoney said.

“Bulls--t,” Cappel replied.

Brown said in an interview on Tuesday that he understands Mahoney’s position.

“With COVID and now with inflation, it’s been a difficult time for any restaurant or bar,” Brown said. “If I were in Shaun’s shoes, I probably would have been yelling also.”

Once eager to put the LOT up for vote on the May ballot, Mayor Kathryn Goldman said after the hearing that she would instead shoot for the November ballot.

Mahoney said at the end of Monday’s LOT public hearing that he expects it to take at least two years of preparation to get voter approval. ￼

tevans@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments