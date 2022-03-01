A plan to create a new local-option tax in Bellevue was put on the back-burner Monday after an acrimonious debate over how to apply the tax to alcoholic beverages at restaurants.
A local-option tax, or LOT, in Bellevue is widely regarded as a way for the city to cover mounting infrastructure costs, including the redevelopment of city streets. Theoretically, a LOT would mostly impact out-of-town visitors, which is why they are commonly known as “tourism taxes.” Under Idaho code, “resort cities” can ask voters to approve such taxes to help offset the burden to city services of hosting guests.
Throughout the valley, LOTs are used to pay for a variety of purposes, including economic development, law enforcement, public transportation, trails and recreation. Bellevue City Council has been studying options for taxing various commercial activities under existing LOTs in Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley in preparation for creating a similar revenue source in Bellevue.
To pass a LOT, at least 60% of voters would have to turn out in favor of it, which is why city councilmembers have been guessing at public sentiment over what to tax, and how much.
On Monday, City Council President Doug Brown headed up a presentation that showed how the city could bring in more than $87,000 per year from a 3% tax on hotel rooms.
“This is what the rest of the valley is doing,” Brown said. “I would think that they [hotels] would pass this cost on to their customers.”
The subject of taxing alcohol sales at restaurants, including beer and wine, was hotly debated. Sun Valley charges a 4% LOT on drinks. Ketchum charges 3%. Hailey charges 2%.
City Councilman Shaun Mahoney, who owns Mahoney’s Bar & Grill on Main Street, said in some instances his food costs have more than doubled during the pandemic. Adding new costs for his customers would be a big problem, he said.
“Do I want to charge twenty dollars for a hamburger? It’s desperate out there,” Mahoney said. “A 1% tax on drinks is OK but I am not doing 2%.”
City Councilman Greg Cappel responded, saying “consumer spending is off the charts,” and that a small increase in costs would be a “consumer burden.”
Mahoney said with obvious emotion that his customers are primarily “working class” and that he is unwilling to risk raising his prices.
“This would be coming out of my pocket!” Mahoney said.
“Bulls--t,” Cappel replied.
Brown said in an interview on Tuesday that he understands Mahoney’s position.
“With COVID and now with inflation, it’s been a difficult time for any restaurant or bar,” Brown said. “If I were in Shaun’s shoes, I probably would have been yelling also.”
Once eager to put the LOT up for vote on the May ballot, Mayor Kathryn Goldman said after the hearing that she would instead shoot for the November ballot.
Mahoney said at the end of Monday’s LOT public hearing that he expects it to take at least two years of preparation to get voter approval. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
" the negative impacts of tourism" I didn't know there was a negative side to tourism. I thought it was just cheap wages and a WFH problem.
Bellevue should just tax Hailey, Ketchum, and Sun Valley 50% of there lot tax. Let’s give socialism a shot. The only thing Bellevue gets out of terrorists I mean tourists is speeders and empty grocery shelves. They are the gate way after all.
Mr. Capel should change his name to Mr Crapple who has crappy ideas. Mr Mahoney on the other hand is being heard loud and clear has anybody been to Bellevue lately there's not a lot of people out partying after 7pm there's only three or four restaurants in town I go by them every night they're pretty empty. And the people that are in there are all locals so you going to tax your locals really crapple I mean Capple!
Could it be that when leaders saw that the city of Sun Valley brought in a record-high $2.17 million in local-option taxes in fiscal year 2021, Bellevue wanted to get a piece of the action? Sun Valley’s Elkhorn HOA certainly did when they increased association dues 300% for homeowners who rent their homes to tourists. Politicians from D.C. down to the “big-fish, small-pond” association boards, head right for someone else’s pocket rather than exercise fiscal stewardship. And from the looks of these headshots, it’s pretty obvious which one is the politician. Hold the line, Councilman Mahoney. Your small business is what makes a town thrive. I’ll put my bet on a business owner any day of the week.
Kudo's to Mr. Mahoney for standing up to Mr. Cappel. Mr. C seems happy to tax whatever he can, including his own constituents, in violation of the principle of the LOT. The LOT is supposed to tax tourists, not residents, for the negative impacts of tourism. it's not meant to tax residents to create a piggy bank for the city council. A hotel tax makes a lot of sense. A restaurant tax does not. Ketchum is proposing a LOT referendum for May that is likely to go down in flames if they don't redress the taxation on locals to subsidize tourists.The other cities in the WRV got snookered on this--no reason for Bellevue to repeat their mistakes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In