The Bellevue City Council authorized on Monday the purchase of 50 wastewater membrane modules for the city’s sewage-treatment facility at a cost of $109,464.
The unexpected cost was described in a memo as supplying filtration for the city’s sewer plant and “the most important part of water recycling of Bellevue.”
Bellevue’s wastewater is treated with a membrane and lagoon facility before being discharged for irrigation.
Everton Oliveira, a sewer plant operator, brought to the city’s attention the need for the new filters prior to needed maintenance procedures on one of the sewage-treatment facility’s lagoons. He said Monday that 200 of the Zeeweed 500d membranes had passed an expiration date by five years and needed replacing.
Oliveira said he hoped that replacing 50 of them in time for the cleaning of liners around a sewer lagoon would be enough.
“It’s a Band-Aid,” said Oliveira, who has worked for the city for three years.
He said he recently found that the membranes were expired and reported that to his superiors.
City Councilman Chris Johnson said sewer operations personnel have been cleaning and reusing membranes rather than having them replaced.
“We are delinquent on establishing an asset management plan,” Johnson said Monday. “We are rectifying that, and Everton [Oliveira] has been killing it down there.”
Johnson said in an interview that an asset management plan is in the works and would eventually “time stamp” specific infrastructure needs so they would not be overlooked.
City Clerk Marian Edwards said Monday that the city has sufficient funding to cover the cost of the new membranes.
In other Bellevue news
• The city is looking for new management-level employees in the Public Works Department, in part to replace previous Public Works Director Frank Suwanrit.
• The City Council approved a $1,750 expense for a storage container for wastewater cleanup procedures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In