The sudden departure last month of Marian Edwards from her position as city clerk/treasurer for the city of Bellevue has city leaders scrambling to find a staff replacement scenario to keep the city functioning properly.
Edwards’ vacancy recently led the City Council to create two positions to fill her role, one of Administrative Services Manager-City Clerk and one titled Financial Services Manager-City Treasurer. These are executive level positions.
The City Council voted on Tuesday to contract with BestDayHR for executive search services to advertise for, recruit and interview someone for the position of Financial Services Manager-City Treasurer.
Mayor Kathryn Goldman said filling the single job post is an “absolute necessity,” and that the position for administrative services would be easier to fill without a search firm’s help.
BestDayHR will charge 18% annually of the base salary of $89,000 for the Financial Services Manager–City Treasurer position, amounting to an annual cost of $16,020. A city memo states there is “sufficient funding” in the FY 2023 budget under “personnel” to cover the expenditure.
City Councilman Chris Johnson voted against the decision, saying the city should complete its scheduled staff salary and compensation study first, and try on its own to hire for the position.
“I don’t see results coming from throwing $16,000 out the window,” he said. “A lot of this is premature.”
Consultant Troy Butzlaff, who has taken on a growing list of city duties in recent months and put together the bid for BestDayHR, said a professional search firm would be far more effective than “putting an ad in the newspaper.”
Butzlaff said BestDayHR would use “head hunting” services to find the new employee and that the city could offer a housing allowance during negotiations to entice them to move to Bellevue. He said the city would be on the hook for no less than $5,000 under the contract, even if the recruit does not work out.
Councilwoman Robin Leahy and the rest of council supported the move.
“Having someone qualified in the position will be invaluable,” she said.
In other Bellevue news:
• The City Council voted to accept a joint contract with the city of Ketchum for street fog-sealing services with Asphalt Systems Incorporated, for not-to-exceed maximum of $26,064, taking advantage of an excess of materials ordered by Ketchum, thereby saving Bellevue money in the “piggyback” deal to save on transportation, application and mobilization costs. ￼
