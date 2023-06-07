The sudden departure last month of Marian Edwards from her position as city clerk/treasurer for the city of Bellevue has city leaders scrambling to find a staff replacement scenario to keep the city functioning properly.

Edwards’ vacancy recently led the City Council to create two positions to fill her role, one of Administrative Services Manager-City Clerk and one titled Financial Services Manager-City Treasurer. These are executive level positions.

The City Council voted on Tuesday to contract with BestDayHR for executive search services to advertise for, recruit and interview someone for the position of Financial Services Manager-City Treasurer.

Robin Leahy

Robin Leahy

tevans@mtexpress.com

Load comments