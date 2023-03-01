Bellevue (ems cutline)

Ambulance calls in Bellevue are currently covered by Wood River Fire and Rescue.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Bellevue City Council signaled cautious optimism Monday about joining an effort spearheaded by Blaine County to consolidate ambulance services in the Wood River Valley, but will need more information before going along with the nascent plan.

Blaine County Commissioner Angenie McCleary presented the basic idea of consolidation, without providing financial details for a potential buy-in. She said for the current countywide model for ambulance services to be sustainable, entities would need to do a “better job at coordination.”

Consolidation of valley fire departments has been in discussion for years. And, recently, ambulance consolidation has emerged as a separate financial priority for the Blaine County commissioners, who runs the Ambulance District.

tevans@mtexpress.com

