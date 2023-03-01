The Bellevue City Council signaled cautious optimism Monday about joining an effort spearheaded by Blaine County to consolidate ambulance services in the Wood River Valley, but will need more information before going along with the nascent plan.
Blaine County Commissioner Angenie McCleary presented the basic idea of consolidation, without providing financial details for a potential buy-in. She said for the current countywide model for ambulance services to be sustainable, entities would need to do a “better job at coordination.”
Consolidation of valley fire departments has been in discussion for years. And, recently, ambulance consolidation has emerged as a separate financial priority for the Blaine County commissioners, who runs the Ambulance District.
McCleary said they go hand in hand.
“You can’t combine ambulance services without combining fire departments,” McCleary said.
Mayor Kathryn Goldman said regardless of whether the city supports consolidation, it is important to realize that all fire departments depend on one another.
“In such a small rural community all our departments are back-ups for one another’s services,” Goldman said.
In their ex-officio role as the Blaine County Ambulance District board, the county commissioners are responsible for setting a budget for emergency medical services, which, locally, means contracting out to area fire departments to answer calls.
Blaine County primarily contracts with Ketchum Fire and Wood River Fire and Rescue for EMS calls, which far outnumber fire calls. It also maintains much smaller contracts with Carey and the city of Sun Valley.
For fiscal 2023, those agreements total almost $4 million.
Bellevue Fire does not provide emergence medical services; ambulance calls in the city have been covered by Wood River Fire and Rescue for many years, Bellevue Fire Chief Greg Beaver told the Express.
Blaine County’s current system is primarily paid for by property taxes allocated to the Ambulance District, with revenue from services and other small streams making up about 20% of the current balance. After that, the county pulled in about $665,000 in cash carryover to pay for current contracts, but that reserve is getting drawn down each passing year.
McCleary said last month during a review of EMS services that the funding model may not be financially feasible going forward. She said on Monday that she would not expect Bellevue to join a consolidation plan that would cost the city more than it spends already on services.
“It will take time to see who’s interested and at what level,” McCleary said.
Beaver said he is concerned about joining forces with an entity that is in “financial despair,” and said that he would be wary of the time commitments necessary to work out a consolidation agreement.
“I have been in consolidation talks before,” Beaver said, estimating that he spent some 1,500 hours over 18 years in discussion, with no department consolidation in the end.
“It has always turned into a contract for services, and been denied,” Beaver said. “A contract for services is not consolidation. It’s a takeover. But our overall valley services now are good, with auto-aid and mutual aid agreements in place.”
City Councilman Chris Johnson said the risk of consolidation should be measured against safety.
“It’s less about financials than it is about what’s the best services we can get for the city,” he said. ￼
