Preliminary plans laid out before the Bellevue City Council on Monday showed a variety of potential uses in the 227-acre Flying Hat Ranch East between Hailey and Bellevue.
“We’ve been working on this for more than a year,” said Oppenheimer Development Corp. Chair and CEO Skip Oppenheimer.
The City Council called for further details last month about what might be developed in the area before engaging in a possible renegotiation of an area-of-city-impact map that would likely reduce the city’s control over about half of the zoning in the area.
Mark Sindell, a landscape architect with GGLO design company, said a master plan would split the area between Hailey and Bellevue and provide mixed-income housing at a variety of densities, an extension of Light Industrial and Commercial zoning along state Highway 75, increased property tax revenue for Bellevue and “the required level of service for sewer infrastructure.”
The master plan would include one acre of hillside protection in Bellevue and 22 acres in Hailey, due to the steepness of the new terrain in that city. It would create 21 acres in each town of roads, sidewalks and landscape buffers or open space.
The proposed ACI split would provide each city with 65 acres of developable area, 13 acres for a Blaine County Recreation District sports facility and three acres each of trails.
Bellevue Mayor Kathryn Goldman set a date of March 28 for a public hearing with Hailey leaders, the Oppenheimer group and the Blaine County Recreation District to discuss the needs and expectations of all stakeholders, before moving forward again with ACI renegotiation discussions at a continued public hearing on April 10.
No public comment will be allowed at the March 28 hearing.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In