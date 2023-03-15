Eccles Flying Hat East

Eccles Flying Hat East on Thursday, Oct. 27.

 Express photo courtesy Emily Jones

Preliminary plans laid out before the Bellevue City Council on Monday showed a variety of potential uses in the 227-acre Flying Hat Ranch East between Hailey and Bellevue.

“We’ve been working on this for more than a year,” said Oppenheimer Development Corp. Chair and CEO Skip Oppenheimer.

The City Council called for further details last month about what might be developed in the area before engaging in a possible renegotiation of an area-of-city-impact map that would likely reduce the city’s control over about half of the zoning in the area.

