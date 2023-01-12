The city of Bellevue was given a clean audit report for fiscal 2022 on Monday by Brady Workman of Workman & Company, an accounting firm in Twin Falls.
The city’s total assets were $11,750,163 on Sept. 30, 2022, with an unrestricted net position of $2,050,214 that could be used to meet future obligations and fund programs.
“The city had more revenue than it budgeted for and less expenses than it budgeted for,” Workman said, leaving a general fund balance of almost $870,000, which includes a six-month reserve for unforeseen expenses.
