The Bellevue City Council voted unanimously on Monday to start a special savings account to support emergency medical services.
The city agreed to set aside the first of three $20,000 installments over a three-year period to secure a $62,000 grant from the Seagraves Foundation, which would fund emergency medical services programs.
City Councilman Greg Cappel issued a word of warning about the plan, based on a public comment letter from Bellevue resident Tom Blanchard, who described the move as “bad institutional policy.”
Cappel said “squirrelling away” money for specific departments could reduce the city’s funding flexibility by prioritizing certain future spending.
In any case, the long-term plan could change if the council changes its mind on the issue. When questioned on the topic, City Attorney Rick Allington said the current city council “cannot bind future councils to anything.”
The council voted to put the $20,000 in a new account from the general fund.
The EMS funding effort began earlier this summer after the Seagraves Foundation, which funds numerous humanitarian and educational programs in the Wood River Valley, asked Bellevue Fire Chief Greg Beaver to come up with a guarantee from the city that it could continue to fund the program with its own money after the three-year grant expires.
Councilman Chris Johnson said it would be necessary for the funding to be contingent on the final Seagraves grant approval. The rest of the council agreed and wrote that into a resolution.
Mayor Ned Burns addressed Cappel’s concerns by saying such savings accounts should not be necessary.
“All city departments should be saving for their long-term capital needs,” Burns said.
