The Bellevue Mayor and City Council are hoping voters will support a ballot initiative on May 17 to establish a local-option tax (LOT) to raise funding for the repair and maintenance of city streets.
The proposed LOT would place a 3% tax on hotels, motels and short-term rentals leased for 30 days or fewer, including condominium units, “tourist homes, or other sleeping accommodations.”
According to the official ballot language approved at a city council meeting Monday, the revenue from the LOT shall be used only for “street repair, maintenance, equipment, and improvements, including snow plowing.”
Many city streets are widely considered to be in a state of disrepair by elected officials and residents alike. Bellevue City Council Chairman Doug Brown said the LOT would bring in an estimated $82,000 per year for city streets.
The LOT requires support from 60% of Bellevue residents casting ballots on May 17. If the initiative passes, it will extend for a period of five years, beginning on July 1, 2022.
In March, Bellevue leaders passed a resolution designating the city as a “resort city”—essentially, a declaration that the city relies on tourism dollars—paving the way for the city’s first attempt at a LOT. Under Idaho law, only small resort cities are eligible to collect local-option taxes.
The cities of Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley have LOTs of their own, although they vary on what items are taxed. The Bellevue City Council debated for weeks on whether to tax food and drink at local restaurants, but decided against the idea.
Bellevue Mayor Kathryn Goldman said the tax would bring in needed revenue, and the burden would fall “entirely” on tourists.
In other Bellevue news:
• Strahorn subdivision developers were released from a security agreement and given back $15,000 after completing installation of three streetlights in the new development. City Councilman Chris Johnson suggested that the city crack down on construction trash blowing around the development area in Slaughterhouse Canyon.
• The City Council approved a $5,889 expense for a new air conditioner unit for the wastewater plant, $2,600 for tree removal on Broadford Road and Martin Lane and $1,934 for a trash pump.
• The City Council approved a semi-annual payment on a Department of Environmental Quality loan amounting to $153,947.37, and $51,252.63 in interest, totaling $205,200, leaving a loan balance of $3,026,198.52
• The City Council will begin meeting at 5:30 p.m. rather than 6 p.m., starting on May 9. ￼
