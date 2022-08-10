Pine Street, Bellevue

Pine Street, which runs by Bellevue City Hall and the Marshal’s Office and library, is high on the Street Department’s list for replacement.

The Bellevue City Council on Monday approved a budget of $5,421,816 for fiscal year 2023, nearly 2% higher than last year, amid uncertainties regarding inflation and the cost of hiring new staff to fill vacancies in city departments.

The new budget includes a 5% cost of living increase for city employees and raises for city council members from $50 to $250 per month and for the mayor from $200 to $1,000 per month. The budget includes $528,993 in carryover funds from last year, including significant funding from COVID-19 relief funds that are yet to be spent.

City Clerk/Treasurer Marian Edwards requested a commitment of support from the City Council in the event that unexpected cost increases challenge the city’s ability to meet financial obligations, such as infrastructure loan payments.

