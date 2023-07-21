The Bellevue City Council and mayor spent two hours during a budget hearing on Wednesday exploring options to offset an expected $463,000 general fund deficit next year.
“There could be an even larger deficit in 2025,” said Mayor Kathryn Goldman. “We have been operating with carryover (of funds) for quite some time. We are at the end of the road on that.”
While no final actions will be taken until Aug. 14, the City Council is already exploring ways to trim city department budgets, expand the city’s local-option tax, go to voters for bonds and raise fees.
“There is no silver bullet,” Goldman said. “There needs to be a mix of options.”
The city has recently turned to contractors for many city government duties following the departure of Marion Edwards, former city clerk and treasurer.
The current budget does not include rehiring for a position left vacant in the Marshal’s Office when Marshal Mynde Heil retired, nor does it include a planned new hire in the Public Works Department.
Interim City Treasurer Jasmine Griffin was on hand to help the City Council understand the draft budget, which was not made available to the press or public by press deadline Thursday morning. Despite the possibility of limited services resulting from the budget shortfall, no members of the public attended the meeting or sent in public comments.
City Councilman Shaun Mahoney, a restaurant owner, advised expanding the existing LOT on lodging to include a 1% tax on food and beverages, pending voter approval.
“We are all getting hammered by inflation, but what’s the alternative?” Mahoney said. “We can’t kill ourselves for our businesses.”
City Councilwoman Christina Giordani suggested including a LOT on retail sales from nine stores in town as the fastest way to increase revenue.
“Bellevue would be following what Ketchum has already done,” Giordani said.
City Attorney Rick Allington said the city could use a 20-year bond, a special assessment in the form of a local improvement district or some other form of tax override to raise funds for city services and capital needs, all of which would need voter approval.
Goldman suggested raising park fees and business-license fees to be “more realistic” with regard to staff time it takes to fulfill the requests. City Councilman Doug Brown advised taking a look at the $70,000 in utility franchise fees, as well as the city’s garbage contract with Clear Creek Disposal, to perhaps reduce expenses.
Brown also advised putting out to bid the city employee insurance and benefits package to see if a better deal could be found. Others agreed that it would be a good idea, but Goldman said only if it would not reduce employee incentives to stay on the job in a city that has seen considerable turnover in recent months.
“I wouldn’t want staff benefits to be cut,” Goldman said.
Consultant Troy Butzlaff said a local improvement district option could be used to enhance capital improvement for a specific neighborhood but would not be good for covering operational expenses in the general fund. He suggested going to voters for a 20-year bond that would create the “broadest” form of revenue.
Butzlaff said the city could operate at a deficit and use the bond to pay it back over time.
“I’d like to hear from bond counsel on this and find out what we can go to bond for,” Allington said.
Mahoney said raising the LOT and going for a bond would “not go over so well” with voters and stressed the need for public engagement to ensure success.
“The Hispanic community is 35 to 40% of our town,” Mahoney said. “Some of them would understand this and some don’t.”
Brown sought answers from Marshal Kirtus Gaston on what Brown described as “exploded” costs for court fees and inquired as to whether there were any ways to generate more income in the department.
Gaston identified minor options that would amount to very few dollars and said he would not be willing to understaff certain events where alcohol is served to trim his budget.
“Law enforcement does not generate income,” Gaston said.
City Councilman Chris Johnson said it would behoove the City Council to hear from individual department heads before making final budget decisions.
Goldman said it was “incredibly important” to maintain the current level of services and questioned the council as to what services might be less than adequate.
“I hear from people it’s mostly about (condition of) streets,” said City Councilman John Carreiro.
The next budget hearing will be on Monday, July 24, at 5:30 p.m. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
Property taxes are at an all time high, where's the money really being spent?
You know the City only gets a small percentage of that and the State redistributes the excess and to gain favor are pushing it to school boards that waste it on everything except education and refunding it to home owners then raising sales taxes. Only ones that benefit are the second home owners that spend 2 weeks in the state. This is a problem of poor local leadership and failure to address the issue at a local level for the past 30 years.
In most companies when there is a budget shortfall, a "zero based" approach is taken to prioritize spending programs. "Zero based" means everything is looked at, including programs that are nice to have, but aren't sustainable.
I suspect that a part of the problem is added expenses to support our failed attempt at the national level to control the border. One result of that failure is that many local governments are faced with extra costs, yet there is no real revenue offset.
Kudos to Marshal Kirtus Gaston for saying what's right, Law Enforcement shouldn't be looked at as the way to raise money. Excessive ticketing and arbitrary stops for the purpose of raising money is antithetical to trust in a community.
Indeed - Kudos Marshal Gaston
LOT tax on real-estate transactions.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In