The Bellevue City Council and mayor spent two hours during a budget hearing on Wednesday exploring options to offset an expected $463,000 general fund deficit next year.

“There could be an even larger deficit in 2025,” said Mayor Kathryn Goldman. “We have been operating with carryover (of funds) for quite some time. We are at the end of the road on that.”

While no final actions will be taken until Aug. 14, the City Council is already exploring ways to trim city department budgets, expand the city’s local-option tax, go to voters for bonds and raise fees.

