Bellevue City Clerk/Treasurer Marian Edwards quit her job recently for undisclosed reasons, sending elected officials into an “urgent” search for solutions.

The Bellevue City Council reviewed and expressed support for a proposal brought forward on Monday by Mayor Kathryn Goldman that would split the combined position Edwards handled into two positions: Administrative Services Manager/City Clerk and Financial Services Manager/City Treasurer.

Goldman said with the city operating in the absence of a city clerk or treasurer it is imperative that the City Council take steps to restore full operational capacity.

tevans@mtexpress.com

