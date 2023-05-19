Bellevue City Clerk/Treasurer Marian Edwards quit her job recently for undisclosed reasons, sending elected officials into an “urgent” search for solutions.
The Bellevue City Council reviewed and expressed support for a proposal brought forward on Monday by Mayor Kathryn Goldman that would split the combined position Edwards handled into two positions: Administrative Services Manager/City Clerk and Financial Services Manager/City Treasurer.
Goldman said with the city operating in the absence of a city clerk or treasurer it is imperative that the City Council take steps to restore full operational capacity.
“I feel like it is urgent,” Goldman said.
Edwards took on an increasing list of job responsibilities during the COVID-19 pandemic and was praised roundly by the mayor and council for her “exemplary” work ethic. In 2021, she was given a $20,500 bonus to keep her on the job when she was being courted by another jurisdiction to leave Bellevue.
Edwards did not respond on Monday to a request for comment.
Goldman said the reclassification of the City Clerk/City Treasurer Position into two separate positions would split what will become a “huge amount” of work due to expected growth through annexations on the horizon.
“It’s an undue amount of work to put on one person,” said Goldman. She said the Administrative Services Manager/City Clerk position would provide for increased communications and more expedient attention to administrative duties.
“For a city that has a [basically] unpaid mayor who works full-time, its difficult to get to all the communications that need to get done,” she said. Goldman is paid $200 per month as mayor.
Recent emails and calls from the Mountain Express to Goldman and City Council Chair Doug Brown for information regarding city news went unanswered, although Brown, who is retired, was designated months ago as a contact person for these communications.
Brown criticized Goldman’s proposal, saying the new position would conversely increase the mayor’s work overseeing all city departments. He advised hiring a city administrator instead to take over Edwards’ workload.
According to a salary.com database, the average city administrator salary in Idaho is $74,462.
“We are a small city,” Goldman said. “There are more people in Idaho with administrative skills who’d work for Bellevue at a salary that we are willing to pay.”
The Bellevue City Council will be reviewing in the coming weeks a study of salary compensation that is expected to lead to possible pay increases for at least some city staff positions.
City Councilwoman Christina Giordani joined the rest of the council in expressing general approval for the mayor’s plan to split the position, which did not need a vote to pass. No salary rates were presented.
The final job descriptions will be up for a city council vote on Monday, May 23.
“It’s hard without numbers,” Giordani said. “I am OK moving forward, knowing we can adjust the job requirements.”
Goldman stressed the need to move quickly.
“Advertising the positions, interviewing and recruitment will take months,” Goldman said. “If we don’t make some changes, the city is not going to be able to function properly.”
City Councilman Chris Johnson said the city of Bellevue is in the same boat as about 150 other cities in Idaho of comparable size, and with similar financial resources.
“Finding people to fill these positions will be our hardest task,” he said. ￼
