As the valleywide building boom continues, the city of Bellevue is eager for new growth and likely in negotiations over the annexation of the Flying Hat Ranch north of town.
But just how much growth can the city handle with its existing wastewater treatment system? Right now, city staff doesn’t know—but they’re working quickly to find out.
“Timing is absolutely critical for us to get solid information,” said Community Development Director Diane Shay on Monday. “It is vital.”
On Monday, Brandon Keller of Keller Associates, the company that has managed in the city’s wastewater system rebuilds over many years, addressed some of these uncertainties. Over the next two weeks, Keller plans to collect data from the city and from flow measurement sites within the system to determine just how much capacity exists, and what it would cost to expand that capacity.
Keller said his goal is to get in line for Department of Environmental Quality grant funding to upgrade the sewer plant. This year, that could take longer than usual.
“There are over 100 DEQ applications this year,” Keller said. “That’s two to three times more than normal.”
City Councilman Chris Johnson, who has expertise in water and sewer infrastructure, said the city’s bio-membrane sewer system was originally designed to treat 500 gallons per minute, with peak flows of up to 700 gallons per minute. He said there are currently some 1150 equivalent dwelling units, or EDUs, hooked up to the system.
“If we did some additions to the system, we could be at 1000 galls per minute,” Johnson said.” Currently we have enough capacity to build out Strahorn Subdivision. If we increased the system capacity from four to six membranes, we could easily get to an additional 500-600 [equivalent dwelling units] without major design upgrades.”
Prior to 1992, all homes in Bellevue had septic systems for treating wastewater. A new municipal system built for $3.2 million that year was given a 20-year life span. By 2002, it was struggling to meet demand, especially during winter months when microorganisms that digest contaminants slow down.
Residents passed a $6 million bond in 2005 to pay for a new sewer plant when the population of the city was expected to grow at 4% annually. Built in 2007, the existing bio-membrane facility cost $9.5 million at the time and in 2008 monthly sewer rates had risen from $45 to $75 to help pay for it. Today, the sewer rate is $85.86 per month.
Keller said he will compare flow rates and infiltration rates at Mountain Home and in Hailey as part of his two-week study. He said he would then provide options for increasing the city’s sewer capacity.
“Then the city can decide what it wants to do,” he said. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In