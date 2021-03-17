The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission held a workshop on Monday to begin making amendments to the city’s comprehensive plan, which was partially updated in 2016 following input from a citizens’ committee.
The comprehensive plan sets out goals and objectives for the city’s future.
Community Development Director Diane Shay said that due to recent additions to the city’s area of impact ordinance and map, as well as new census data on population demographics, the plan needs some changes.
“We just want to hit the high points for now,” said Shay, who will be inserting new data into the comprehensive plan’s population, schools and economic development sections for the commission to review in coming weeks.
The commissioners decided after a brief review of the plan that only minor changes to specific sections of the 100-page document were needed.
“This seems like it is still fresh,” said P&Z Commissioner Paul Hopfenbeck, who worked on the plan after it was brought forward for revision in 2015 following an application by the Eccles family to annex part of the Flying Hat Ranch into Bellevue.
Shay said the land use, housing and recreation sections of the plan could also use some revision due to approval of the new Strahorn subdivision, changes in the number of vacant lots for sale and new trail plans recently published by the Bureau of Land Management.
P&Z Chair John Kurtz recommended taking the issues one at a time in coming weeks during public hearings to get ample public comment from Bellevue residents.
Planning and Zoning Commissioner Alexis Lindberg had already gone through the document by Monday and provided several issues for discussion, including a clause in the plan that addresses the need to clean up some properties on Main Street.
“What do we want to do to increase the attractiveness of buildings on Main Street?” she asked.
P&Z Commissioner Ray McCollum said he was divided on the issue because some property owners might not be able to afford changes to their buildings.
“I wouldn’t want to have someone be required to do X, Y and Z if they had not broken the law,” McCollum said.
Lindberg also called for an update on the city’s water-metering system and details on the number of undeveloped residential lots in the city.
Kurtz addressed Lindberg’s question about planning for a nine-acre open space or park requirement that would be built as part of phase three of Strahorn subdivision, which Shay said could happen sooner than previously expected due to COVID immigration to the city.
“A park can mean many things to many different people,” Kurtz said. “There is a huge need for soccer and football fields in the Wood River Valley.”
Kurtz suggested that a “sports complex” of some kind could be built at Strahorn, but questioned whether or not this would be suitable in that residential neighborhood.
A public hearing on the comprehensive plan will take place in late May, date to be determined.
