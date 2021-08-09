The Bellevue City Council will hold a public hearing today to set a final budget for fiscal year 2022. Last month, the Council and mayor set a tentative budget of $5,319,393, which marks a 53% increase in spending over last year’s budget of $3,472,915.
Just before tonight’s public hearing, the Council will hear from Keller Associates engineers about the need to spend $1.23 million on the city’s wastewater treatment facility, which could skew public spending at a time when city coffers are on the rise.
“This a very large budget,” City Clerk/Treasurer Marian Edwards said in July. “A significantly larger budget than in years past.”
The proposed water department budget would see the largest percentage increase: 131%, which amounts to $565,535. The sewer budget would increase by $836,357, or roughly 55%.
The proposed budget includes a $139,000 or 63% increase in the streets budget, a $11,921 or 37% increase in the parks budget and a $47,643 or 25% increase in the Community Development Department budget.
Also today at City Hall, the City Council will review a plan to require electric car charging stations at all new residential developments.
For full coverage, see the Wednesday edition of the Mountain Express.
