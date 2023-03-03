The Bellevue City Council approved on Monday an expansion of the Bellevue Urban Renewal Agency board of commissioners, from three to six members.

The newly formed board will serve four-year staggered terms so that no more than two commissioner terms would expire in any one year.

Urban Renewal Agencies are funded through tax-increment financing, meaning they get the additional amount of property tax that results from property value increases in an urban renewal district during the time of the URA’s existence. The money is used to invest in renewal projects within the district.

