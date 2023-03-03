The Bellevue City Council approved on Monday an expansion of the Bellevue Urban Renewal Agency board of commissioners, from three to six members.
The newly formed board will serve four-year staggered terms so that no more than two commissioner terms would expire in any one year.
Urban Renewal Agencies are funded through tax-increment financing, meaning they get the additional amount of property tax that results from property value increases in an urban renewal district during the time of the URA’s existence. The money is used to invest in renewal projects within the district.
The City Council approved reappointments of URA Commissioner Jami Sluder and Chairman Doug Brown to the BURA board, with terms ending on Aug. 23, 2023, and Aug. 23, 2024, respectively.
The council also approved reappointments of City Councilman John Carreiro for two more years, P&Z Commission Chairman John Kurtz for three years and Jessica Mayne and Matt Wildhagen for four-year terms on the board.
Brown said the expansion would ensure “vibrancy” as the city anticipates new annexations in the near future, along with potential new URA projects.
The councilmembers also reviewed the URA's financials. According to ithe URA's profit and loss statement, the agency saw a net income of $75,839 from October 2022 through January 2023, leaving a surplus of $28,339 above its budgeted $47,500.
The BURA's balance sheet shows that the agency had $440,459 on Jan. 31, up 21.7% from a total of $361,964 one year earlier.
The BURA implements redevelopment programs public improvements within a defined Revenue Allocation Area within the city. Project decisions are in conjunction to the Bellevue Urban Renewal Plan, adopted by the council in 2006.
BURA financing is separate from the city’s budget and comes from a combination of annual revenue drawn from taxes, bond proceeds and other sources. Funded projects have included: lighted pedestrian walkways on Broadford Road and Elm Street,; concrete flooring and a roofed shelter at Memorial Park; concrete flooring for playground equipment at O’Donnell and Memorial Park; paint stripping for Broadford Road after resurfacing; a new utility pole to hang event banners across Main Street; work on installing two Mountain Ride Bus shelters on Main Street; and Christmas decorations for the city’s annual tree lighting ceremony.
In other Bellevue news, the City Council:
• Reappointed John Kurtz and Ray McCollum to three years terms on the Planning and Zoning Commission.
• Approved a change in the personnel policies and procedures manual that renames the holiday of Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day.
• Approved the establishment of a streets capital savings account with the Idaho State Treasurer’s Office and the transfer of $67,000 for specified projects.
• Approved the transfer of $92,972.52 from accrued interest from the city’s restricted sewer savings account to the sewer bond savings account at the Idaho State Treasurer’s Office.
