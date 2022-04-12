The Bellevue City Council unanimously approved a plan on Monday to use a city-owned parcel of property in Chantrelle subdivision to build two housing units for city employees.
The property is located at 380 Melrose St.
“This is the only property the city owns that is residentially zoned,” said Community Development Director Diane Shay.
Shay said that she has been in conversations recently with ARCH Community Housing Trust Executive Director Michelle Griffith about affordable-housing opportunities for the site. ARCH has developed numerous affordable and deed-restricted housing units in the Wood River Valley.
Under the proposed plan, the nonprofit ARCH would use federal American Rescue Plan Act funds and donor funding to build the two homes. The city of Bellevue would lease the property to ARCH for $1 per year to make it feasible.
Under a draft lease agreement, ARCH would manage the rental property, which would be available for city employees making at least 80% of area median income, currently $42,000 for a single person and $60,000 for a family of four, according to 2021 figures from the Idaho Housing and Finance Association. Specifics of the earnings threshold and eligibility requirements are yet to be determined.
City Attorney Rick Allington said some discussion had taken place about whether to sell the property—which is valued at $150,000 to $200,000—and use the funding elsewhere.
“We could use the money, but we’d just spend it and it would be gone,” Allington said.
The City Council will review a draft lease agreement with ARCH for use of the property on May 9. The policy for tenant eligibility requirements will be drawn up in coming months. ￼
