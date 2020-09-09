As of Tuesday, five qualified Bellevue residents were running in the fall election for three City Council seats. Two candidates were vying for the position of mayor.
The deadline for write-in candidates is Friday. Bellevue elected officials serve two-year terms.
The city of Bellevue has no bonds, levies, initiatives, referendums, recalls or ballot questions for the Nov. 3 election.
Mayor’s seat
Mayor Ned Burns said he’s running to keep his seat as mayor to complete long-term projects.
“We are close to getting an area-of-city-impact agreement with the county, which has been worked on by at least three previous mayors,” Burns said. “I am focused on successfully signing an annexation agreement to bring Eccles Flying Hat Ranch into Bellevue, which will create the long-term residential and business growth that Bellevue has needed for decades.”
Burns was elected mayor in 2018 after serving on the City Council for one year. He said that if re-elected, he would continue to work on infrastructure funding needs and making sure future mayors and councils have the “financial solvency” they will need to move Bellevue forward.
“We will continue to work to modernize our processes and make sure that we have created an environment that entices people to settle down and live here as well as open up businesses, creating a self-sustaining town,” he said.
Burns said he would have liked to bring forth a roads levy for a vote by now, but with the instability in the economy, he didn’t think it was appropriate to ask people to shoulder a larger tax burden when so many are on the “knife edge” of economic security.
“Considering that no one was expecting a global pandemic to rear its head, I feel pretty good all in all about the state of Bellevue right now,” he said. “We are in about as good an economic position as we’ve ever been, through good budgeting, excellent oversight by the council and the financial stewardship of the city treasurer.”
Burns’ challenger is Jared Murphy, a Hailey police officer and native of Wisconsin.
Murphy did not return calls seeking a statement from him by press deadline Tuesday.
City Council
First-term City Council incumbent Doug Brown said that if re-elected, he would look forward to making “big decisions” in the next two years for future revenue streams.
“My background and recent experience on the council position me to contribute to a positive outcome for Bellevue’s long-term future,” Brown said.
Second-term City Council incumbent Greg Cappel said he’s running to keep his seat because Bellevue is on the “cusp of great change.”
“This change, if thoughtfully nurtured, I believe will lead Bellevue into a long-awaited and well-deserved era of growth and prosperity. I look forward to being a part of this new chapter,” Cappel said.
Tammy Davis is at the end of her first recent term on the City Council. She served five previous terms that ended eight years ago. Davis, too, said she is looking forward to the city’s expansion.
“I am also excited to be a part of bringing the comprehensive plan that everyone has worked on to life, and to establish goals and objectives for our city to be working toward collectively, as a representative voice of the public,” she said. “It is an opportunity for us to create a strong legacy for the next 20 years, and I want to be a part of planning for that sustainable future, so my daughter and granddaughter have something to look forward to. Plus, I love my community.”
The City Council incumbents are running against challengers Robert R. Bradford and John P. Marsh. Neither could be reached for statements by press deadline Tuesday.
The top three vote-winners will win seats on the council.
The Idaho Mountain Express will continue covering the Bellevue race in coming weeks.
