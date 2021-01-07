The city of Bellevue’s development impact fees could soon kick into operation once Planning and Zoning commissioners are appointed next week by the City Council to fill the role of a development impact fee advisory committee.
The council is expected to vote on the recommended appointments and fees on Monday, Jan. 11.
“It is my hope that the City Council will move forward with this,” Community Development Director Diane Shay said Monday during a P&Z meeting. “We will be able to put money into our city coffers after this passes.”
Shay recommended the P&Z commissioners to fill the oversight role, which will enable the fees to go into effect.
“Once Strahorn subdivision is ready and building permits are being pulled, we will be putting money into streets, parks and pathways,” she said.
Development impact fees are collected from new developments to pay for impacts and additional burdens to city services. The city’s newly proposed fees, presented by Shay on Monday, are based on a five-year, $3.44 million capital improvement plan approved in September.
The proposed fee schedule would collect $2,270 from each new residence, $1,583 from every 1,000 square feet of office space, $951 for each 1,000 square feet of new retail space and $794 for each 1,000 square feet of light industrial development.
“Impact fees are one-time payments by new development for growth-related infrastructure,” states a development impact fee study authored by consultant Richard Caplan. They are intended to “fund a portion of the system improvements that benefit the entire service area by increasing infrastructure capacity.”
The city’s capital improvement plan anticipates spending $43,000 on parks by the end of 2025.
P&Z Commissioner John Kurtz said he would be interested in looking at the parks budget to “broaden plans” for work on them.
Shay said an annual review of the capital improvement plan would take place during the city’s budgeting period, from June through August.
Just another excuse for a government to try and raise money. Tax everything that moves!
