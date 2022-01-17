Bellevue emerged from the second year of the pandemic in much better financial shape than expected, ending fiscal 2021 in the black, according to the city's audit for fiscal year ending Sept. 30.
Accountant Dennis Brown of Workman and Company in Twin Falls presented the audit report to the Bellevue City Council on Jan 10. He said although Bellevue had expected to overspend by $120,000, thanks to unexpected funds, the city wound up with $268,000 in its general fund.
“It’s been an interestingly good year,” Brown told the City Council.
An unspecified amount of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding came to Bellevue from a $1.9 trillion federal stimulus bill passed on March 11, 2021. The goals of the law were to speed up the country’s recovery from the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing recession.
Brown said the city also realized surpluses in the water and sewer budgets of $240,000 and $259,000, respectively, meaning that the city may be in position to not raise its water and sewer rates this spring, although it typically does.
Council: Water, sewer needs work
The Bellevue City Council is facing some financial challenges with regard to water and sewer system needs. On Monday, the Council authorized a letter of interest to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) for a Drinking Water Planning Grant, identifying $100,000 in potential costs to plan a water line upgrade in Muldoon Canyon from a spring source to a storage tank, to develop a collection system for the spring, and to create a new underground map of the city’s water system.
Mayor Kathryn Goldman determined that the new mapping plan could provide security against the kind of water service shut down and resulting “boil water” advisory that occurred on Dec. 29.
In addition, the City Council authorized a letter of interest to DEQ for a wastewater loan that could provide $710,000 in funding for various equipment and upgrades for the city’s sewer system.
In other Bellevue news
• The City Council agreed to switch from Galena Engineering of Hailey to Civil Science of Twin Falls for oversight of the city’s water system.
• Community Development Director Diane Shay said she is fielding numerous calls from developers but cannot say what the city’s capacity is for additional water and sewer hookups.
• The City Council made no move to reinstitute a mask mandate.
