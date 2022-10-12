Bellevue City Councilwoman Jennifer Rangel attended the Idaho Rural Success Summit on Sept. 27 in Twin Falls, gathering ideas for affordable housing, downtown beautification and grant resources from government officials and other city representatives in the region.

Rangel reported on the event on Monday to the Bellevue City Council.

“It was encouraging to go,” Rangel said in an interview. “As a rural community, there are many sources of support out there, including USDA grants and help from nonprofits.”

