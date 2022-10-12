Bellevue City Councilwoman Jennifer Rangel attended the Idaho Rural Success Summit on Sept. 27 in Twin Falls, gathering ideas for affordable housing, downtown beautification and grant resources from government officials and other city representatives in the region.
Rangel reported on the event on Monday to the Bellevue City Council.
“It was encouraging to go,” Rangel said in an interview. “As a rural community, there are many sources of support out there, including USDA grants and help from nonprofits.”
The event featured a keynote address by Gov. Brad Little and was sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, the Idaho Hispanic Foundation, USDA Rural Development and other organizations.
The event centered around spotlighting successful examples of rural community development through 10 presentations aimed at fostering networking opportunities and sharing information.
Rangel said one of the most promising programs she learned about was the Self-Help Housing Program, which has been successful in Lincoln County. The program utilizes the “sweat equity” of four to 10 families who come together under the guidance of a construction supervisor employed by South Central Community Action Partnership to build their own homes. With subsidized house payments and full financing of construction, families provide a percentage of the labor themselves by committing 35 hours a week with friends and family volunteers.
According to the SCAP website, “by putting in the ‘sweat equity’ the family does not have to come up with a down payment and moves into their new homes with an instant equity of generally $90,000 to $100,000.”
Rangel said Lincoln County will have 100 homes completed within the next few months under the program.
“I think it might be worthwhile to have a discussion about this kind of self-help housing in Bellevue, considering the current housing crisis,” Rangel said.
Rangel said she also learned that 20,000 new Section 8 federal housing vouchers were being released nationally this month, with 70 of them targeted for Idaho. These vouchers for rental subsidies are used in the Wood River Valley for very low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled.
“People do use them here, but the process is so difficult that many do not even apply for them,” Rangel said.
Also on Monday, Joe Minicozzi from the Urban3 consulting firm presented the City Council with a graphic presentation of taxable land in the city, with an eye toward increasing revenues through development.
Urban3 was brought to town as part of the Wood River Land Trust’s ongoing program to gather public input and measure the potential impacts of increased population pressure and development in the valley.
Minicozzi’s presentation seemed to advise focusing development in downtown areas for maximal potential.
“In Hailey and Ketchum, there are downtown taxable values that are much higher than elsewhere,” Wood River Land Trust Lands Program Director Keri York said in an interview.
“If development is spread throughout the county, that revenue is not used to build city infrastructure. There are ways to develop that and protect our canyons and river corridors,” York said.
“I think we all agree that we don’t want sprawl,” said City Councilman Chris Johnson, adding that downtown development depends in part on the type of commercial services available.
“We have only two liquor licenses, and there are more and more when you go up the valley,” said Johnson. “Our great Silver Creek Hotel is handcuffed without one. It can’t compete.”
Rangel said the Urban3 perspective on maximizing development potential could be important someday.
“It’s something to consider if we ever wanted to pay more attention to parts of our downtown area, to revitalize them,” she said.
l The City Council approved a resolution to pay Rich Caplan Associates $3,500 to update the city’s development-impact-fee schedule because a schedule recently completed left out expenses associated with the Bellevue Marshal’s Office.
l The City Council voted to approve a waiver of $1,155 in building permit fees for the foundation and remodel of a donated cabin for 380 Melrose St. for ARCH Community Housing. ￼
