Bellevue Mayor Kathryn Goldman will introduce two new city council for a confirmation vote today, Jan. 9, at 5:30 p.m.

The mayor has nominated John L. Carreiro and Christina Giordani to hold the posts. They will need to be approved by a vote of the city council prior to taking their seats.

The two vacant council seats were left open by Greg Cappel last year and Jennifer Rangel last month.

tevans@mtexpress.com

