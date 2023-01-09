Bellevue Mayor Kathryn Goldman will introduce two new city council for a confirmation vote today, Jan. 9, at 5:30 p.m.
The mayor has nominated John L. Carreiro and Christina Giordani to hold the posts. They will need to be approved by a vote of the city council prior to taking their seats.
The two vacant council seats were left open by Greg Cappel last year and Jennifer Rangel last month.
Councilmembers fulfill many executive responsibilities, including setting the city’s $5.3 million municipal budget. The City Council also reviews and approves annexations, city code changes, employee matters and many other functions of city government.
City Council members are currently paid $50 per month, but the City Council voted earlier this year to budget an increase to $250 per month. Goldman said the first opportunity to increase pay will be in January 2024, after the next election cycle.
Also today, the city council will swear in Goldman for another term as mayor and select a new city council chair. The current chair is City Councilman Doug Brown, who took the position vacated by Goldman when she became mayor.
For full coverage stay tuned to the Mountain Express.
