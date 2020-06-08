The Bellevue City Council will hold a public hearing today at 6 p.m. to consider regulating the use of dirt bikes, ATVs and other off-road vehicles on city streets.
The agenda item is described on the city council agenda as a “council discussion on public safety,” but there are no details posted in the agenda packet.
The discussion item will be presented by City Council President Kathryn Goldman.
For full story see the Wednesday edition of the Mountain Express.
What??? Why? This is stupid. Making new regulations for what reason? Stupid.
