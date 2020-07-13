The Bellevue City Council today will review a plan to seek COVID-19 relief funding from the state of Idaho to cover 10 months of payroll for public safety employees in exchange for waiving the typical 3 percent increase to property taxes for 2021.
“It’s worth exploring to see if we would get more cash than a straight-up 3 percent tax increase,” said City Clerk and Treasurer Marian Edwards last month while reviewing the option. Further financial details are expected today at 5:30 p.m.
The city will also review plans to move forward with some abbreviated version of its Labor Day parade and festivities. City leaders have suggested a socially distanced parade that would snake through the city instead of a Main Street event, to avoid the risk of coronavirus transmission.
For full coverage see the Wednesday edition of the Mountain Express.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Is that why we have mask regs?
If they want relief like Hailey & Ketchum & Sun Valley then they should require masks. Then they can get funding.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In