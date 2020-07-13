The Bellevue City Council today will review a plan to seek COVID-19 relief funding from the state of Idaho to cover 10 months of payroll for public safety employees in exchange for waiving the typical 3 percent increase to property taxes for 2021.

“It’s worth exploring to see if we would get more cash than a straight-up 3 percent tax increase,” said City Clerk and Treasurer Marian Edwards last month while reviewing the option. Further financial details are expected today at 5:30 p.m.

The city will also review plans to move forward with some abbreviated version of its Labor Day parade and festivities. City leaders have suggested a socially distanced parade that would snake through the city instead of a Main Street event, to avoid the risk of coronavirus transmission.

For full coverage see the Wednesday edition of the Mountain Express.

Email the writer: tevans@mtexpress.com

Load comments