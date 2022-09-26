The Bellevue City Council today will review a $221,540 expense for a sewer lagoon liner and consider whether to deposit of $73,260 into the city’s sewer capital account at the state treasurer’s office.
The Council will also review a plan to deposit $67,528 in the water capital account with the state treasurers’ office, and consider signing documents that would allow the city to spend up to $30,000 on a non-competitive contract for wastewater operational support services and authorize water system planning grants.
The city’s sewer capacity has been of utmost concern in recent months, with regular expenses allocated for wastewater system upgrades. Last month the city determined that it had 250 housing units worth of sewer hook-ups available with the current system. The city is also in need of a major water line replacement in Muldoon Canyon.
