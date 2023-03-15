Bellevue leaders are considering changes that would allow accessory dwelling units and apartments in the downtown commercial area.

The Bellevue City Council wants to increase the city’s stock of new affordable housing by allowing increased density and in some cases requiring a cap on the cost of new units.

On Monday, the council reviewed two draft ordinances, one that would define and increase “affordable housing” generally and another that would increase the density of housing downtown.

The two draft ordinances were presented by Lance Evans of Sunrise Engineering in Ogden, Utah, and will be discussed further at a community open forum.

