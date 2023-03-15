The Bellevue City Council wants to increase the city’s stock of new affordable housing by allowing increased density and in some cases requiring a cap on the cost of new units.
On Monday, the council reviewed two draft ordinances, one that would define and increase “affordable housing” generally and another that would increase the density of housing downtown.
The two draft ordinances were presented by Lance Evans of Sunrise Engineering in Ogden, Utah, and will be discussed further at a community open forum.
“This is only the starting point of a discussion,” Evans said in an interview.
The first draft ordinance, a proposed affordable housing code amendment, would require any annexation or rezone application that increases the number of housing units currently entitled on a property to add affordable housing units under a development agreement.
Developers would have to build “workforce housing” on 50% of the increased density or build 25% of the increased density as “affordable units” or provide in-lieu payments to the Blaine County Housing Authority. The proposed amendment would change annexation submittal requirements and procedures.
“When doing an annexation, a developer would have to provide an affordable housing plan,” Evans said.
Mayor Kathryn Goldman said the change would help ensure that residents could find housing.
“We need something in place for annexations if we are going to have houses that people can afford to live in,” Goldman said.
City Attorney Rick Allington warned that the final draft ordinance should not be too restrictive.
“It’s got to be worth it for them [developers] to do it,” Allington said.
The proposed amendment includes new definitions for affordable housing resident criteria:
“Workforce housing” would refer to units for sale or rent and restricted to residents living at least nine months of the year in the home and working in Blaine County. At least 50% of adults in the home must be full-time employees or a business owner, or a retiree from a local job. Self-employed workers from home must provide their entire list of clients/workload so it can be verified that a minimum of 75% of their work/clients are in Blaine County.
“Affordable housing” units would be available to families whose incomes do not exceed 80% of the area median income for the city of Bellevue, which is no more than $63,450 for a family of four.
Evans supplied data projections that show Bellevue would require 517 new housing units by 2030 under a low-growth scenario and 661 units at a high-growth scenario. The highest category for demand is expected to be for families earning 30% to 50% of area median income, or up to $39,650 for a family of four.
Evans also presented a draft business core overlay code amendment that would establish areas for higher density in the Business zone with easy pedestrian access to commercial areas and public facilities while keeping the underlying commercial uses intact.
The new overlay district would allow two accessory dwelling units per business. It would also allow 12 units per acre, or an unlimited number of multifamily dwellings if at least 50% of the units are workforce or affordable housing units.
A development agreement with design standards would be required in the new district, including a requirement that the buildings complement existing uses. Deed restrictions setting maximum allowed rents would be required and the city could delegate enforcement of the overlay district regulations, and the affordable housing criteria generally, to the Blaine County Housing Authority.
Evans said the mix of commercial activity and residential uses would satisfy the city’s goal of safeguarding the downtown core’s economic vitality.
“Business combined with people makes for a vibrant Main Street,” he said.
Mayor Goldman stressed the need to make sure the overlay district has design safeguards.
“I don’t want to fill the downtown with apartment buildings,” she said.
There was quite a bit of discussion about where to locate the new district and whether to include the entire strip of the Business zone, or restrict it to the original townsite downtown core.
Evans recommended opening up the two ordinances for public discussion “so people can feel heard and we can get their input.”
Goldman agreed, and made plans to hold a public forum, date and time to be announced. ￼
