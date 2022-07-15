The Bellevue City Council approved on Monday a text amendment to the city’s building code that eliminates a requirement that multi-family dwellings on smaller than 6,000-square-foot lots in the General Residential district can only be developed by an affordable-housing entity such as ARCH Community Housing Trust, Blaine County Housing Authority or Habitat for Humanity.
The move to deregulate duplexes was proposed by city staff last year as part of an overlay district designed to add “a more diverse mix of housing opportunities” but was later abandoned due to infrastructure “capacity issues,” Senior Planner Ashely Dyer said. Uncertainty around municipal sewer capacity for new developments remains an issue for the city.
“Now we are only proposing a text change,” Dyer said.
The change strikes language that required duplexes on lots of less than 6,000 square feet to be linked to an affordable housing entity. New rules expand the developer pool for such projects and outline an approval process for multi-family applications “when the city deems it a benefit for providing affordable housing.”
It retains language from a previous ordinance stipulating that the 6,000 square foot minimum lot size restriction would be in place “unless a reduced lot size has been approved by the city through a planned unit development, annexation agreement, development agreement, design review or other similar process or when the city deems it a benefit for providing affordable housing.” The new language also specifies parking requirements and states that any reduced lot sizes translate to 3,000 or more square feet per dwelling unit.
Community Development Director Diane Shay said “not too many” 6,000-square-foot lots in the city are available to be divided into duplexes.
City Councilman Chris Johnson said the change would provide a “good option” for some landowners.
“This shouldn’t be limited only to affordable-housing entities,” Johnson said. ￼￼
